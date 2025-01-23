SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR To Have Main Street Theater World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Main Street Theater is producing the world premiere of Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar by Houston playwright Dain Geist.

At its heart, Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar is a morality play - a dark comedy about a group of hitmen (and women) who gather to commiserate the passing of a colleague,” shares Geist. “As they swap stories and share complaints, each character brings with them their own moral compass and their own reasons for pursuing such a bloody profession. And as the night draws on, those reasons quickly come into conflict and create a fun, dramatic, and (hopefully) thought-provoking night of theater.” Geist is directing the production as well.

With previews February 2, 6 & 7, Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar opens February 8 and runs through March 2 at MST's Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $40 - $63. Tickets are available at www.mainstreettheater.com or call 713-524-6706.

MST will host a Pride Night event in connection with the February 27 performance, and the February 9 performance offers open captioning.

Part of the Art Series

Sunday, February 16: Join us following the matinee for a discussion with playwright and director Dain Geist. Everyone is welcome, regardless of whether you are seeing the play that day. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 4:45pm. Free to all.

Pride Night: Feb. 27. Happy Hour starts at 6:15pm. SingOut Cabaret at 6:45pm. And a twist on our now signature cocktail special, the bloody White Russian! Special thanks to media sponsor OutSmart Magazine and event sponsor “The Gowrie Conspiracy.”

Free Beer Fridays: every Friday night, thanks to Saint Arnold's

Closing Weekend Party: March 1 in the lobby after the show (open to ticketholders of that performance)

About Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar

Seven assassins walk into a bar… No, it's not the start of a joke; it's the title of the brand new play by Houston actor/playwright Dain Geist. The play takes place in a bar for the wake of a respected-if-not-always-beloved colleague, a legendary assassin named Bartleby. Six fellow assassins have gathered to pay their respects and raise a glass to Bartleby, who happens to be “laid out” right there in the bar. A hilarious, dark comedy about morality, camaraderie, and what it means just to get by in life, this world premiere is filled with swift-moving dialogue and an ending that's sure to leave audiences gasping.

Recommended for mature audiences due to profanity. Please note there is simulated gunfire but all of the props in the show are non-firing replicas.

About the Production

Houston playwright, actor, and professor Dain Geist is the director. The cast is Callina Anderson, Dwight Clark, Brad Goertz, Kara Greenberg, Christianne Mays, Seth Carter Ramsey, and Saroa-Dwayne Sasa. The set designer is Torsten Louis. Macy Lyne is the Costume Designer. Eric L. Marsh is the lightning designer. The sound designer is Jon Harvey. Props design and set dressing are by Rodney Walsworth. Emma Bacon is the production stage manager.

About Main Street Theater

Now in its 49th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

