Roger Sayer to Perform INTERSTELLAR 10 Concert in Houston
The acclaimed organist will perform at St. Luke's Methodist Church on the newly restored Pillot Memorial Organ.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church and the Houston chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present internationally acclaimed organist Roger Sayer in concert on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. as part of his celebrated Interstellar 10 tour. The event coincides with World Space Week, making Houston's "Space City" an ideal setting for an evening inspired by one of the most beloved science fiction films of the modern era.
Sayer is the organist who performed on the soundtrack of Christopher Nolan's 2014 film Interstellar and collaborated directly with Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer during the recording process. What began as a special project marking the film's 10th anniversary in 2024 has evolved into an international concert tour, drawing sold-out audiences around the world, including performances at London's iconic St. Paul's Cathedral.
The concert will feature music from Zimmer's acclaimed Interstellar score, along with additional space-themed works, showcasing the power and versatility of the pipe organ in a unique concert experience that appeals to film enthusiasts, music lovers, and space fans alike.
"This is not a typical organ recital," says Jim Roman, Organist & Artist-in-Residence at St. Luke's. "The music of Interstellar has introduced countless people to the expressive capabilities of the organ, and Roger Sayer's personal connection to the score creates an unforgettable experience for audiences who might never have considered attending an organ concert. We are excited he will play on our newly restored, historic Pillot Memorial Organ.”
In 2014, Sayer received a call from Zimmer asking if he and the historic organ at London's Temple Church could participate in the recording of Interstellar. Sayer became closely involved in the development of the organ score during the recording sessions and now performs music drawn directly from the original soundtrack. The concert program originated from music prepared for Interstellar Live at the Royal Albert Hall and provides audiences with a rare opportunity to hear the score performed by the musician who helped bring it to life.
While many organists now perform music from Interstellar, Sayer remains uniquely positioned to share insights from the score's creation and recording. The evening will include a special audience Q&A session, offering attendees an opportunity to hear first-hand stories from the making of one of cinema's most celebrated soundtracks.
Photo Credit: St
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