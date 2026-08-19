SPIRIT MOVING OVER CHAOS Will Open Houston Chamber Choir Season

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will kick off its new season, called “Journeys,” with Houstonian David Ashley White's haunting and beautiful Spirit Moving Over Chaos, under the direction of the Choir's Artistic Director, Dr. Betsy Cook Weber. The concert then leads into a single movement of Tarik O'Regan's The Ecstasies Above. Also featured are George Frideric Handel's ambitious Dixit Dominus and Samuel Barber's Agnus Dei with the debut of the newly formed Houston Chamber Choir Youth Chorus, closing with The Promised Land by British composer Ken Burton. Members of the Houston Symphony will also be a part of this memorable evening.

The Chorus was selected through two highly competitive rounds of auditions emphasizing exceptional musicianship. These remarkable young singers represent an inspiring new chapter in the organization's history. Houston Chamber Choir is honored to welcome these artists to the stage for Opening Night and is thrilled to share this music together.

The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, College Conservatory of Music, the University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027



Photo Credit: Jeff Grass Photography

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming