Revised AMERICAN PSYCHO: THE MUSICAL to Have Regional Premiere at The Hobby Center

Houston Broadway Theatre will present the Houston Premiere of American Psycho: The Musical from Tony Award-winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Glee, Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars). Directed by Joe Calarco, this production features a new script and revised score from Aguirre-Sacasa and Sheik, and will play a limited two-week engagement September 2-14, 2025 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Casting and creatives to be announced at a later date.

Based on the best-selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis and the hit 2000 film, American Psycho is a stylish, twisted, and unforgettable ride through a world of greed, beauty, and blood. Originally premiering in London in 2013, American Psycho made its Broadway debut in 2016. This sexy and psychopathic new musical set in the epicenter of excess, will receive a whole new glow from the authors for Houston with new scenes, additional characters and an updated score.

“Premiering this bold, all-new, revised production of American Psycho at Houston Broadway Theatre marks a major artistic milestone for our organization, and it’s an incredible honor to collaborate directly with the show’s original creators—Tony Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik and acclaimed writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa,” said Houston Broadway Theatre President Tyce Green. “Their decision to entrust HBT with this newly revised script and score speaks volumes about the caliber of work we strive to deliver. This exciting new chapter of American Psycho is an extraordinary opportunity for Houston audiences to experience a daring, newly re-envisioned musical in its debut staging.”

It’s the late 1980s in Manhattan, and Patrick Bateman has it all—good looks, a high-paying job on Wall Street, and a closet full of designer suits. Patrick and his chic friends spend their days dining at trendy restaurants, partying at exclusive clubs, and showing off the latest designer looks. But when the sun goes down, the dark side comes out—and the mask he wears starts to crack.