Review: STIRS UP STILL THINGS at Ishida Dance Company

This stunning modern dance showcase is running at the MATCH complex through January 8th.

Jan. 06, 2023  

"stirs up still things" is a showcase of four new dance pieces performed by Ishida Dance Company, and it is one of those "shouldn't miss" events for Houston audiences. If true art is the ability to tell a story through a medium, then what this group has achieved is a remarkable level of marrying movement with narrative. Rarely have I witnessed dance where emotions and poetry are so clear, and performed with such passion. The MATCH Complex offers ticket holders the chance to witness all of this in an intimate space the dancers fill with their motions and spirit. It is a moving experience that lingers and haunts you long after. All four pieces are world premieres, and Houston audiences will be first to see them. The title comes from a fragment of a poem by Sappho, a fitting label given how the performance pans out.

The evening opens with a frenetic piece "Across and Unsettled" choreographed by Kristian Lever. It is performed by most of the company, and expresses the emotions of a couple that is (in the words of Kristian) "still together, but yearning for a new reality." The dancers slide in chaotic directions, and then freeze in stunning forms. They create a staccato movement that is wild to watch, and it expresses much. Dancers Dave X and Caroline Perry standout as stand-ins for the troubled couple at several points, but the entire group executes this with fervor.

The second performance is entitled "If the World was Ending Would You Hold me Tight?". It is choreographed by Ishida dancer John Wannahag. The work is inspired by his time in Germany, and his exploration of the Techno music scene which thrives there. It is the most experimental interlude in the evening, and is accompanied by the work of DJ Tiffany who provides a throbbing soundscape for the performers to rave in. It gives dancers Christian Denice and Renee Kester the chance to highlight their ability to embrace club and street styles of dance. They are accompanied by other company members, and the lighting design reinvents the space easily into a dark German club. It is sexy, fun, and wholly engrossing.

One of the most moving works of the night is up next, "Prospero's Magic". It is both a tribute to Shakespeare's Tempest as well as a love letter to choreographer Brett Ishida's uncle. Rench Soriano and Jeffrey Cirio perform an over the top athletic male duet, and they are breathtaking. The magic they weave is tangible, and I didn't want them to conclude their performance. It is a striking meditation on magic and playfulness that rivals anything I have seen by professional ballet companies across the country. They leap, intertwine, and merge in and out of traditional dance hold with an enviable precision.

Everything culminates with "among dim shapes" which is once again a Brett Ishida work featuring two couples working in tandem to represent a woman trying to move on from an abusive relationship with a new partner. It is mesmerizing to watch two pairs mirror and echo each other, sometimes running behind or in sync. Here Juliet Doherty showcases her immaculate execution of ballet moves and John Wannehag strongly provides stability and grace. There are gasp-worthy moments and aesthetic joy personified by the company even though the piece itself plumbs the darkness of growing out of pain.

When I pair stirs up still things with Ishida's previous performance back in August, it is clear they are a company to watch and follow. It is rare you get a chance to see accomplished dancers doing what they love in an intimate space. The audience gets to hear how even their breaths become rhythmic, and can see and feel the percussive work of their feet on the floor. Fans of modern dance married with aspects of urban and ballet will marvel at this company, and I am excited to see what the future holds. You can feel something tangible and exquisite being fabricated here and unleashed into the Houston arts scene. When I look at Brett Ishida it all makes sense. She is a dancer who possesses a degree in literature, so it is inevitable her work is informed by the art of storytelling and traditions of poetry. The company's strength is the clarity of all of this, the ability to convey a narrative through their bodies with graceful ease. It takes the cliche "poetry in motion", and makes it feel fresh and applicable once again.

This performance only runs through Sunday January 8th at the MATCH complex in Midtown. Performances start at 8pm with a matinee at 2pm on Sunday. Parking is simple, and there are dining and drink choices within walking distance as well as at the complex.




From This Author - Brett Cullum

Brett Cullum


