Review: SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM at Stages Houston

Sister is back again at Stages Houston, instructing one last catechism class before the church Christmas party commences. Originated by Maripat Donovan, who originally played Sister in Chicago, and a writing partner or two over the years, this uproarious one-woman show is now brilliantly helmed by Denise Fennell, who could not be funnier. SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM is part of a series that also celebrates other holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and Halloween. Still, nothing quite captures the festive spirit like getting told off by a nun. So take your hands out of your pockets, answer politely, and stand up when you’re being called on!

The moment you step into Sister’s classroom, you’re transported to a church schoolroom of yesteryear. The intimate setting features Christmas decorations galore—a tree, a podium, and Sister’s desk piled high with presents. I also have to give credit for the carpet; I have literally seen this pattern in a church classroom before! Oh, and look, someone is warming up the audience with carols. It’s Holland Vavra (from Always…Patsy Cline fame!), and she’s leading the audience through a few holiday favorites. I hope Sister has signed off on this. Holland is always a treat, and she sings and adlibs between songs marvelously. It is a delightful prelude for what’s to come.

Once Sister enters, class is in session. As a former altar boy raised Roman Catholic, I was transported immediately. Denise Fennell gives a tour de force performance. Her energy is infectious, her accent is spot-on, and her razor-sharp improv makes every moment unpredictable and hilarious. The show is a mix of comedy, audience participation, and interaction, where Sister asks questions about Jesus, the Bible, and the history of Christmas. Answers are rewarded with gifts of candy, trinkets, and something really special if you do an extra good job.

The show is two acts with a 15-minute intermission, and the second act takes a delightful turn as Sister focuses on solving a Christmas mystery: What happened to the gold that the Magi brought to baby Jesus? Through a live reenactment disguised as a nativity scene, Sister enlists audience members to play roles, complete with hilariously homemade costumes reminiscent of an elementary school play. I had the good fortune to be chosen as a shepherd—a role that, thankfully, required minimal effort. There are no spoilers here, but suffice it to say that Sister’s “CSI” investigation skills are nothing short of divine comedy.

It cannot be stated how extraordinary and entertaining Fennell is as Sister. It is clear that she has refined this character over the years to be endearing and a little intimidating (she IS a nun, after all), and she executes a razor-sharp improv wit. Also, not for nothing, the accent will whisk you straight to a Northeastern parochial school. She consults with actual nuns on the material, which is a combination of Donovan and Silvia’s script and on-the-spot quips and remarks, so it feels authentic. Still, you know that Fennell is reverently honoring Catholicism while also poking fun.

There are upcoming Catechisms in the new year, where Sister will be back again for a LATE NITE, ‘TIL DEATH DO US PART CATECHISM, that will focus on lessons of sacraments such as Marriage and the Last Rites. Denise will also be bringing her new show (as herself), LESSONS LEARNED, in the spring. Both are not to be missed!

SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM runs through December 23rd at STAGES. Parking in their garage is $15, and a concession stand (with a bar) is on-site. The show is in the Lester and Sue Smith Stage, which is arena seating with the audience on all four sides. Shows are Tuesday through Sunday, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday. This performance is a great idea for groups or parties and is somewhat appropriate for all ages

