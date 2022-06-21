RUNAWAYS Announced At Queensbury Theatre From The Verge Theatre

On the Verge Theatre presents "Runaways" by Elizabeth Swados on-stage August 4 - 21, 2022 at the Queensbury Theatre, 12777 Queensbury Lane, Houston, TX.

"We are excited to produce our first show of our first professional season at On the Verge Theatre, "Runaways"! The stories are true. It's not fiction. The playwright interviewed, talked with, and got the truth from kids who were living on the street. Children still run away for many different reasons 50 years later, whether it be from their hometown or their home country", says Director, Bruce Lumpkin.

Created from interviews with homeless children and those in orphanages, "Runaways" is a collection of songs, dances and spoken word pieces about personal struggle and the world at large as seen through the eyes of children in New York City in the '70s.

Through their heart-felt stories, it focuses on personal struggles and asks the question: Why can't children remain children? We just want to be kids. "Runaways" is performed exclusively by students from Houston area high school and college students!