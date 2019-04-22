Photo Flash: WaterTower Theatre Presents EVERYTHING IS WONDERFUL

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman, presents regional premiere of Everything is Wonderful written by Chelsea Marcantel, and directed by WTT Associate Artistic Director, Kelsey Leigh Ervi.

Everything is Wonderful will run from April 19 - May 12, 2019 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. The cast will feature Kelsey Milbourn, Seth Magill, Blake McNamara, Haley Evans, Jenny Tucker, and Steven Pounders. Making their WaterTower Theatre debuts are Haley Evans, Seth Magill, Blake McNamara, and Jenny Tucker.

The creative team, in addition to Director Kelsey Leigh Ervi, includes Donna Marquet as Scenic Designer, Becca Janney as Costume Designer, Leann Burns as Lighting Designer, Ryan Joyner as Sound Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Properties Designer, Caron Grant as Production Stage Manager, Jessica Updike as Assistant Stage Manager, Cameron Casey as Assistant Director, Ryan Burkle as Assistant Lighting Designer, Andrew Davis as Assistant Sound Designer, Anne Schilling as Dialect Coach, and Mitchell Stephens as Fight & Intimacy Choreographer.

Everything is Wonderful is sponsored, in part, by Veritex Bank and FASTSIGNS Carrollton. WaterTower Theatre's 2018-2019 Season sponsor is the Town of Addison.

Following a tragic car accident that killed her two brothers, Miri, the excommunicated daughter of an Amish family, returns home to find that her parents have taken in the wayward driver of the car. Quickly learning that time has not healed old wounds, Miri struggles with the contradictions of the culture she left behind, while being forced to confront Abram, the young Amish man whose actions drove her away. The past and present collide as the family struggles to reconcile and seek out a new path forward in their faith. Everything is Wonderful brings us face to face with this long-misunderstood community in a striking and intricate examination of the complexity of forgiveness.

Photo Credit: Jason Anderson.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You