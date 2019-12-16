Photo Flash: Theatre Under the Stars Presents ELF - THE MUSICAL

Elf - The Musical returns to Theatre Under The Stars in an all-new

production just in time for the holiday season! Based on the cherished 2003 movie, Elf - The Musical, tells the story of Buddy, a human accidentally transported to the North Pole as a baby. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy

embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help the Big Apple remember the true meaning of Christmas. Don't miss thiswarm-hearted Broadway hit from TUTS!

Take a look at photos from the production below!

Leading off the cast are Quinn VanAntwerp as "Buddy," Michael Halling as "Walter," Raven Justine Troup as "Jovie," and Julia Krohn as "Emily Hobbs." Joining them are Steven Bogard as "Santa," Simone Gundy as "Deb," Brian Mathis as "Mr. Greenway," LaBraska Washington as "Macy's Manager," Carlos Garza as "Michael Hobbs," and Sam Morales as "Michael Hobbs" at certain performances.

Elf - The Musical runs December 7 through 22 at the Hobby Center for the

Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by

contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the

Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor





