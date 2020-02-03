Photo Flash: Main Street Theater Presents ELIOT, A SOLDIER'S FUGUE

"Hudes' language and the sense of music in this play, in this whole trilogy, really, are just exquisite," shares Rebecca Udden. "She imbues her characters with grace and humanity, and her words are almost ethereal. Yet the relationships between these family members, who all have experienced war in such different ways, are so grounded and real." In Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, we meet Elliot Ortiz, a young soldier, like his Pop was before him, like his Abuelo before that. But despite the things they share-their love of music, their love for each other, and their experiences of war-even when they desperately need to communicate, they just can't seem to make it work. This powerful portrait of a Puerto Rican military family is a breathtaking symphony of music, memories, and the things that mark our bodies...and our souls.

