Photo Flash: Main Street Theater Presents ELIOT, A SOLDIER'S FUGUE
Main Street Theater (MST) is offering Houston audiences the beautifully human and heartbreaking Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue. Elliot... is the first in a trilogy of plays by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Quiara Alegría Hudes' (In the Heights). Houston theatergoers will have the rare opportunity to follow Hudes' Elliot Trilogy with Stages' production of Water by the Spoonful, Part II, also running in February. Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company will produce a staged reading of the final installment of the trilogy, The Happiest Song Plays Last, at MST during the first week of March.
"Hudes' language and the sense of music in this play, in this whole trilogy, really, are just exquisite," shares Rebecca Udden. "She imbues her characters with grace and humanity, and her words are almost ethereal. Yet the relationships between these family members, who all have experienced war in such different ways, are so grounded and real." In Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, we meet Elliot Ortiz, a young soldier, like his Pop was before him, like his Abuelo before that. But despite the things they share-their love of music, their love for each other, and their experiences of war-even when they desperately need to communicate, they just can't seem to make it work. This powerful portrait of a Puerto Rican military family is a breathtaking symphony of music, memories, and the things that mark our bodies...and our souls.
All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. A $75 Passport covering admission to all three plays is also available through MST or Stages.
Photo Credit: Pin Lim