PATH OF MIRACLES to Premiere with Houston Chamber Choir

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The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will present the Houston premiere of “Path of Miracles” for the second offering of its 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. at South Main Baptist Church, with guest conductor Keith Lathrom leading the Choir.

Few works in the choral repertoire vividly chart the experience of a journey as "Path of Miracles" by composer Joby Talbot, in honor of his father, Vincent Talbot. This monumental composition follows the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage through a tapestry of texts in seven languages, compiled and written by Robert Dickinson.

This landmark work immerses audiences in a journey of endurance, wonder, and renewal, capturing the pilgrim's path from physical trial to spiritual transcendence. The “Camino” is one of the most taxing pilgrimage routes in the Catholic tradition.

Houstonian Keith Lathrom currently serves as the Director of Music at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston and regularly performs in professional choral ensembles. Holding a Master of Music, Choral Conducting, with the Westminster Choir College of Rider University, Lathrom is currently working toward a Doctor of Musical Arts, Choral Conducting, at the University of Houston with a minor in musicology.

The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, College Conservatory of Music, the University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. For this concert, there will be 25 singers.

COST: Single tickets for the performance range from $10 for students to $50 for general admission. Senior citizens, military personnel, and educators receive a discount.



Photo Credit: Jeff Grass Photography

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