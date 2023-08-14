On The Verge Theatre Announces Cast For FAR EAST, Playing August 4 – May 28

On the Verge Theatre has announced the cast for Far East, playing August 4 – May 28, 2023 at the Alta Arts, 5412 Ashbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77081.

Christian Tannous as Bob Munger/Assistant Director - Christian Tannous is a Houston-based actor/director and is thrilled to make his On The Verge debut with such an incredible group of creative minds. He is currently pursuing a B.A. in Fine Arts and Arts Administration at the University of Houston-Downtown. Notable credits include: The Sound Inside (Christopher Dunn), Sanctuary City (Henry), Fairview (Assistant Director). He is also a proud cast member of The Man From Beyond with Strange Bird Immersive Escape Room. All of the love and gratitude goes to his friends and family--without whom, none of this would be possible.

Brock Huerter as “Sparky" Watts - Brock is a 23 year old actor, singer, and dancer living here in Houston, Texas. He graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a BFA in Musical Theatre where he performed in a variety of musicals such as Spring Awakening, Ragtime, and Nine to Five. He is also currently being represented by the Page Parkes Agency here in Houston, pursuing his passion for the screen.

Jason Duga as Captain James Anderson - Jason Duga is thrilled to be back on the stage! Jason has been spending most of his waking hours teaching middle school students Theatre for the past 6 years. He's still enjoying it (surprisingly!) and is very grateful for the chance to be on the acting side of things again. You may have seen him recently in Photograph 51 at the JCC. Past Houston credits include: Bad Jews (Stages/Black Lab @ the JCC), Who Am This Time?... And Other Conundrums of Love (Stages), Straight White Men (Stages), Dollface (Mildred's Umbrella), Dracula (Mildred's Umbrella), Late, a Cowboy Song (Mildred's Umbrella), Pollywog (Mildred's Umbrella), and The Judgement of Fools (Horsehead Theatre).

Leslie Lenert as Julia Anderson - Leslie Lenert has worked in Houston as an actor, singer and teaching artist for the past ten years. Some favorite credits include: Pride and Prejudice (4th Wall Theatre Company), In Darfur (Landing Theatre Company), The Wickhams, Wolf Hall Parts I & II, Bridge to Terabithia (Main Street Theater); Lilies of the Field, Rock Nativity, The Hero Squad, A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Godspell, The Diary of Anne Frank (A.D. Players); The Philadelphia Story (Theatre Southwest); Much Ado About Nothing (College of the Mainland); Annie, Sessical the Musical, The Sound of Music (HFAC/Stageworks). Leslie is also proud to teach Houston students about the joy of theater through various organizations including Hope Stone, Inc. and Brave Little Company. She is so grateful to the cast, production team, and all of On The Verge Theatre for their hard work in telling this story and to the many family and friends who always support her in doing what she loves.

Nova Wang as Reader - Nova Wang is a graduate of Rice University's Visual and Dramatic Arts program. Acting credits include Henrietta Leavitt (Silent Sky), Rosalind (As You Like It), and Macbeth (Macbeth) at Rice University; as well as a Monk (The Oldest Boy) at Main Street Theater.

"Far East" is a compelling play that follows an American man's journey through a foreign land, grappling with the complexities of cultural differences and human connections. Set in Japan, this play explores themes of identity, love, and the challenges of finding belonging in an unfamiliar territory. With its emotionally charged scenes and thought-provoking narrative, "Far East" offers a powerful exploration of the universal aspects of the human experience.

On the Verge Theatre Company is a new, dynamic and provocative theatre experience brought to Houston by accredited Producing Artistic Directors Bruce Lumpkin and Ron Jones. On the Verge Theatre strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment by producing vital, quality works from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre, and original playwrights. On the Verge aims to serve the community by addressing diversity in programming and maintain a creative, nurturing, and collaborative environment for artists.

The Alta Arts was born during COVID, with a mission of providing opportunities for artists of all mediums and producing performance and visual arts events in a southwest Houston neighborhood with a scarcity of access to the cultural arts. Over the course of the last three years, Alta has produced ten art exhibitions, including Mathew Modine's Full Metal Jacket Diary, as well as a play, poetry readings, and live music events covering jazz, opera, contemporary and chamber. Over 4,200 in-person visitors have benefited from its productions since its founding in 2020.

Ron Jones is celebrating 52 years of theatre experience as an actor, director, producer, and educator. He is a graduate of The Trinity Rep Conservatory in Providence Rhode Island and holds an MFA in acting and directing from Rhode Island College. He was a Theatre Instructor in The Houston Independent School District for 18 years and a Theatre Professor in the Lone Star College (where he was Artistic Director of The Kingwood and Cy-Fair Theatre Departments) for 18 years. In addition, he has taught acting classes for Stages Rep Theatre, Theatre Under the Stars, and The Ensemble Theatre. He is the former Artistic Director of Way Off Broadway Productions, New Heights Theatre, and Celebration Theatre. Ron has acted in over 100 productions, directed over 150 shows, and has been a member of Actor's Equity Association for 32 years. In New York, Ron directed at Theatre for the New City. He also directed two plays at The Edinburgh Festival. He has worked with Tennessee Williams, Mark Medoff, and Jack Heifner. He was a UIL One-Act Play Adjudicator for 23 years and has been A Tommy Tune Awards judge. He has served on The Board of Directors at The Actor's Workshop and Queensbury Theatre.

Bruce Lumpkin began his directing career as Resident Director for TUTS' Humphrey School of Musical Theatre in the late '70's. This experience brought him to the attention of Tony award winner, Director/Choreographer, Tommy Tune, who saw his production of Company at TUTS. Under Tune's wing and later as collaborator, he worked on all of Tommy's Shows from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas through Grand Hotel which he co-directed on the West End at the Dominion Theatre. Off Broadway Bruce directed Summer of '69 and Criss Angel's Mindfreak. Working in many regional theatres for over 20 years, he won the Barrymore Award for Best Director and Best Musical for his revisionist look at Cabaret at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia Currently Bruce is in the process of developing a new piece based on the life of George Balanchine. Bruce is a member of AEA and SDC.

General admission tickets are $45.