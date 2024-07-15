OFFICE HOURS By Norm Foster to be Presented at Cone Man Running Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to leave your work worries behind and dive into a world of hilarity with the delightful comedy "Office Hours," by Norm Foster, brought to you by Cone Man Running Productions. Office Hours was originally produced at The Piggery Theatre in North Hatley, Quebec, in 1989. This madcap play is now coming to Houston with a special (legal) twist.

You'll experience a dizzying day in the city through the lives of a chaotic group of characters in six different offices. From a domineering mother and hen-pecked father to a neurotic figure skater, sex-starved therapist, down-and-out film director, one-armed man, and an overweight athlete, their separate stories hilariously intertwine to create a web of connections that none of them realize.

Meet the Cast: Houston's Legal Eagles Bring Madcap Fun to the Stage

The cast is made up entirely of Houston's legal community: judges, attorneys, law students, and law clerks. Under the expert direction of Christine Weems, with Barbara Stalder as the assistant director, and Stage Manager Alexandra Foulkes, these talented performers bring their unique flair to each role.

The Cast:

Abigail Anastasio, Corey Fawcett, Megan Fawcett, Marcus Fifer, Trey Gifford, Alex LeBlanc, Leonard Lynce, Patrice McKinney, Gerardo Mejia, Mathew Mendoza, Danny Norris, John Raley, Elizabeth Ray, Cawlyn Robinson, Hilary Unger.

Understudy:

- Danny Franco

- Allison Mathis

Show Schedule:

- Friday, 07/26: 8 PM

- Saturday, 07/27: 8 PM

- Sunday, 07/28: 3 PM

- Friday, 08/02: 8 PM

- Saturday, 08/03: 8 PM

- Thursday, 08/08: 8 PM

- Friday, 08/09: 8 PM

- Saturday, 08/10: 8 PM

- Sunday, 08/11: 3 PM

- Monday, 08/12: 8 PM

- Thursday, 08/15: 8 PM

- Friday, 08/16: 8 PM

- Saturday, 08/17: 8 PM

Ticket Prices:



- General Admission: $25

- Seniors, Military, Teachers & Groups of 7 or more: $20

- Students/CMR: $15

Join in at Cone Man Running's Studio on the 2nd floor of Spring Street Studios (1824 Spring Street, Studio 233, Houston, TX 77007) for an unforgettable evening of comedy and camaraderie.

Reservations Encouraged Due to Limited Seating

For more information or to reserve your tickets, email us at info@conemanrunning.com or call (281) 972-5897.

"Office Hours" is staged by arrangement with Pam Winter, GGA, www.ggagency.ca

Don't miss out on the fun-see you at the theater!

