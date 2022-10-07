Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Youth Theater to Present NARNIA, THE MUSICAL in November

In this spellbound landscape, filled with creatures of myth and fable, the children face temptation and fear, but learn lessons of courage, unselfishness, and wisdom.

Oct. 07, 2022  

National Youth Theater to Present NARNIA, THE MUSICAL in November

National Youth Theater will present Narnia, The Musical, November 18-20. Narnia, The Musical is a dramatization of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the first and most famous of acclaimed British author C.S. Lewis's world-renowned series, The Chronicles of Narnia.

It tells of four English schoolchildren - brothers and sisters - sent away from London during World War II to stay in the manor house of their uncle - who stumble upon (and through) a wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia, held in the power of the White Witch, whose evil spell has frozen the land, so that it is "always winter - and never Christmas." They are embraced by the talking animals, the good Narnians who resist the Witch's evil and await the return of Aslan - the Great Lion, who is their rightful ruler. Aslan, who has long been absent from his land (so that some have even doubted his existence) has - at last! - returned, to confront the Witch, and the children are soon caught up in a fierce struggle of good versus evil.

In this spellbound landscape, filled with creatures of myth and fable, the children face temptation and fear, but learn deep lessons of courage, unselfishness, and wisdom that help them grow in spirit and prepare them for life in our world.

The directorial team for Narnia includes director Shana Manna, assistant director Madison Stone, co-vocal directors Allen Barreras and Josh Reed, and choreographer Jaylyn Richards.

FEATURED CAST:
Aslan: Davison Huber of Houston
White Witch: Rory Amos of Conroe
Peter Pevensie: Luke Housos of Conroe
Susan Pevensie: Hannah Richards of Magnolia
Edmund Pevensie: Elijah Barosh of Montgomery
Lucy Pevensie: Ella Hartley f Waller
Tumnus: Greyson Ward of Willis

Narnia
Lynn Lucas Performing Arts Center
1304 N Campbell Street, Willis 77378

Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

Narnia is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

About NYT


National Youth Theater (NYT) is a Christian Ministry with the mission of engaging students in life changing experiences through the performing arts. NYT's goal is to help encourage and grow kids to become confident, engaged Christian adults. NYT provides an environment that encourages a sense of belonging and promotes training to recognize, honor, and acknowledge the gifts of each child.





