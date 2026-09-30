NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD to Open at Lone Star College-North Harris
The theatrical production adapts the cult classic film with dark humor and a shocking ending.
Lone Star College North Harris and Cash Carpenter Productions present George Romero's NIGHT of the LIVING DEAD, live on stage.
Fallout from a satellite probe shot to Venus returns to Earth carrying a mysterious radiation that transforms the dead into flesh-eating zombies. Seven people trapped in an isolated farmhouse, held hostage by the ravenous monsters, begin to turn on each other as the dead encroach. A gripping terror-filled play that brings all the fright of the cult classic to life. This blend of thrilling horror laced with touches of dark humor envelops the audience in the action and unfolds into a shocking theatrical ending.
The production's tagline: 'They're comin to get you, Barbara!!!'
General admission tickets are $15.00. An optional add-on, The Undead Treat Bag, is available for $5.00 and is limited to 10 per performance. It is described as 'a fun, spooky treat bag filled with sweet surprises for horror fans of all ages!'
The production carries an age recommendation of 16+ and has a runtime of approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Dates
WED OCTOBER 21 7:30pm
THU OCTOBER 22 7:30pm
FRI OCTOBER 23 8:00pm
SAT OCTOBER 24 8:00pm
SUN OCTOBER 25 2:00pm
Tickets are available at www.purplepass.com/livingdead.
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