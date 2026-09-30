NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD to Open at Lone Star College-North Harris

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Lone Star College North Harris and Cash Carpenter Productions present George Romero's NIGHT of the LIVING DEAD, live on stage.

Fallout from a satellite probe shot to Venus returns to Earth carrying a mysterious radiation that transforms the dead into flesh-eating zombies. Seven people trapped in an isolated farmhouse, held hostage by the ravenous monsters, begin to turn on each other as the dead encroach. A gripping terror-filled play that brings all the fright of the cult classic to life. This blend of thrilling horror laced with touches of dark humor envelops the audience in the action and unfolds into a shocking theatrical ending.

The production's tagline: 'They're comin to get you, Barbara!!!'

General admission tickets are $15.00. An optional add-on, The Undead Treat Bag, is available for $5.00 and is limited to 10 per performance. It is described as 'a fun, spooky treat bag filled with sweet surprises for horror fans of all ages!'

The production carries an age recommendation of 16+ and has a runtime of approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Dates

WED OCTOBER 21 7:30pm

THU OCTOBER 22 7:30pm

FRI OCTOBER 23 8:00pm

SAT OCTOBER 24 8:00pm

SUN OCTOBER 25 2:00pm

Tickets are available at www.purplepass.com/livingdead.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 09 Hrs 35 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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