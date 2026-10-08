Midnight High to Open Full-Scale Production at POST Houston

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Immersive Houston has announced an open casting call for its upcoming commercial-scale run of Midnight High, an immersive dark western noir theatrical experience with a cosmic twist. Following a pilot run at MATCH in fall 2025, the production will expand into a sprawling 8,000+ square foot world at POST Houston, running from mid-February through August 2027.

The production is seeking a diverse company of Houston-based performers to fill 12 roles across an initial 24-actor ensemble, double-cast at two actors per role to allow scheduling flexibility throughout the six-month run.

Due to high interest, the Phase 1 digital submission deadline has been officially extended to Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM CDT.

The World of Midnight High

In the repopulated 1880s ghost town of Oxhead, simmering tensions between local townsfolk and enigmatic celestial refugees known as 'The Others' are reaching a boiling point. Audience members move freely through the space, interacting directly with characters, uncovering secrets, and unraveling the hidden motives of the town's leaders.

The creative team features Beau York (Writer/Co-Producer/Sound Designer), Andrew Roblyer (Director/Co-Producer/Sound Designer), Christina York (Finance/Co-Producer), Santiago Sepeda (Scenic Design & Construction), Erika Ubias (Lighting Design & Photography), Mandy Mershon (Costume Design), and Ash Love (Intimacy Direction).

Compensation & Scheduling

Midnight High is a paid, non-union production committed to radical transparency and actor-first workplace practices:

Rehearsals: $15.00/hour

Performances: $50.00 per performance (~2.5-hour call); parking expenses covered by the production.

Schedule: Actors will average 2 to 4 performances per week depending on demand. Because roles are double-cast, standard scheduling conflicts can be accommodated, though preference will be given to performers without multi-week absences in the first three months of the production (Feb-May).

Swinging Opportunities: Performers may be offered paid opportunities to train as swings across additional tracks once the production opens.

(Transparency Note: 10–11 ensemble tracks are filled by returning cast from the 2025 pilot workshop; exact role distribution remains open.)

Casting Breakdown & Roles Available

Immersive Houston is committed to building an ensemble reflective of Houston's diversity. Performers of all ethnicities, racial backgrounds, body types, and gender identities are strongly encouraged to submit. All listed ages and genders are playable ranges.

SAM (Female-identifying, 30s, Black / African descent): Grounded, trusted protector of Oxhead and saloon keeper. Compassionate and outwardly capable, but privately unraveling under the weight of a compromise she made for loyalty.

HECTOR (Male-identifying, 30s): An exiled celestial diplomat living between worlds. Noble, honorable, and carrying a devil-may-care facade over deep internal conflict. Involves staged intimacy (kisses, heavy petting); partial undress may be required (no full nudity).

LUANNE (Female-identifying, 30s): Regal matriarch and leader of The Others. Aloof, aristocratic, and fiercely protective of her people. Involves staged intimacy (kisses, heavy petting); partial undress may be required (no full nudity).

GABE (AFAB Non-Binary / Trans Man, 20s): Sharp, opportunistic town fixer and intelligence broker who always knows where the leverage lies. Actors with relevant lived experience are strongly encouraged to submit.

MIA (Female-identifying, 25–30): A quiet, bookish woman hiding in plain sight as a saloon dancer while running from an act of violence she had no control over.

TRAVIS SKINNER ('THE TRAPPER') (Male-identifying, late 30s–early 40s): Physically imposing mountain trader. Cordial until cornered or drunk; frayed by the dangers of the road and his wife's pregnancy.

MARTHA SKINNER / SOL (Female-identifying, early 30s): A weary traveler carrying a dangerous freight. During key moments, Martha is possessed by Sol, shifting instantly into a detached, extraterrestrial sovereign.

SOL (Male-identifying, 30s–40s): King of The Others. Stately, powerful, and utterly detached; perceives mortals with the aesthetic interest one might give wildflowers. Involves staged intimacy (kisses, heavy petting); partial undress may be required (no full nudity).

MERCY (Open to all genders and ages): Oxhead's harbinger and physical puppet master. Commanding physical storytelling; requires total comfort holding tension and unsettling an audience.

PARSON NATHANIEL WARD (Male-identifying, 21+): The frontier preacher dissecting faith and biology alike. Elegant, snobbish orator in the pulpit; cold pragmatist behind closed doors.

SHERIFF LUCAS 'LUKE' KANE (Male-identifying, 40s–50s): World-weary, paternal lawman allied with Sam and digging into the unnatural occurrences threatening Oxhead.

HARRISON GRAVES / ENSEMBLE TRACK (Open to all genders and ages): Versatile character track encompassing the town bank teller, saloon regulars, and key narrative encounters. Requires strong vocal and physical transformation.

How to Submit

Immersive theatre demands authentic presence, adaptability, and sharp collaborative instincts. Phase 1 focuses on organic energy rather than polished studio reels.

Phase 1 Materials:

1. Headshot and Resume

2. Video Work Sample (2–3 minutes max: self-tape monologue, reel, or stage/film excerpt highlighting natural vibe and performance range)

New Submission Deadline: Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM CDT

Submissions are accepted via Backstage or the Immersive Houston Audition Form.

Casting Timeline

Phase 2 (Sides / Video Auditions): Selected actors will receive character sides and prompts in mid-to-late October, with at least one week to record and submit.

Phase 3 (In-Person Callbacks): Early-to-mid November in Houston. Callbacks will feature partner scene work and interactive improvisation exercises to test responsiveness and audience immersion.

Final Offers: Distributed before the end of November.

For accessibility accommodations or casting questions, contact team@immersivehouston.com. For production updates, follow @midnighthighhtx on Instagram.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 08 Hrs 31 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me