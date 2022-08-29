Matt De La Peña's LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET Announced At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater (MST) is opening its Theater for Youth 2022-2023 season with Matt de la Peña's award-winning book Last Stop on Market Street. De la Peña is the first Latinx author to ever receive prestigious children's literature Newbery award for Last Stop on Market Street.

The Newbery is rarely awarded to picture books. De la Peña also won a Caldecott medal and was a Charlotte Zolotow Award Honor Book. "When we did The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963 last season," shares Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director, "I heard some audience members saying how much they loved the story but wished that not all the stories about their history were about the Civil Rights movement or slavery. Last Stop on Market Street is a story that is playful and fun with all kinds of people celebrating their community."

Main Street Theater is partnering with Houston Area Visually Impaired Network and Loaves & Fishes for the production. In addition to the food drive MST is hosting for Loaves & Fishes (see below), the cast and crew of the production will also be volunteering at Loaves & Fishes.

Performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002:

Sundays, September 25 & October 2, 2022 at 12:30pm and 3:30pm

Saturdays, October 8, 15 & 22, 2022 at 10:30am and 1:30pm

Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older - grown-ups, too! All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances:

ASL Performance: October 22, 2022 at 1:30pm

Sensory-Friendly / Relaxed Performance: October 2 at 12:30pm

Audio Described Performance: October 2 at 3:30pm (email vivienne@mainstreettheater.com to reserve)

FREE Grandparents Day Event

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 from 1:30pm - 2:30pm at the MATCH, join us for a FREE event for grandparents and their grandchildren! We'll have a photo booth, frame-making, handprint cards, and story-time! RSVP by Sept. 19 to aarnold@mainstreettheater.com with the number of adults and children in your party.

Loaves and Fishes Food Drive

Loaves & Fishes is a large soup kitchen in downtown Houston where 300-350 of Houston's chronically hungry gather six days a week for nutritious, hot, home-cooked lunches cooked by our staff and served by volunteers. There is no cost and no requirement. When patrons come to the show, Main Street hopes they will consider bringing items for its Loaves & Fishes food drive! Specific Loaves and Fishes needs can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193751®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmainstreettheater.com%2Flast-stop-on-market-street%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About Last Stop on Market Street

On a visit to see his Nana, CJ is introduced to the people in her community, from those who ride the bus to people at the soup kitchen. Through their adventures, CJ learns about friendship, empathy and finding joy in unexpected places. Last Stop on Market Street celebrates the bond between a young boy and his grandmother in this heartwarming and energetic musical. Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older.

About the Production

Last Stop on Market Street is directed by Laura Moreno. Musical direction is by Eduardo Guzman. The cast includes Algy Alfred, Jonathan Bynum, Tyler Galindo, Joyce Anastasia Murray, Alexandra Szeto-Joe, Christoper Szeto-Joe, and Diana Alcaraz Villa.

The design team is Afsaneh Aayani (set design), Brianna Escobedo (lighting design), Victoria Nicolette Gist (costume design), Hayley Christensen (sound design), Adam Casteneda (choreography), and Charley Topper (properties design). Curmira Bill is the stage manager.