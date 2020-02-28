Main Street Theater's Touring Production of DR. SEUSS'S THE CAT IN THE HAT to Perform at the MATCH

For 3 days only, Main Street Theater's touring production of DR. SEUSS'S THE CAT IN THE HAT based on the book by Dr. Seuss will be performing in Midtown at the MATCH:

March 10 & 11 at 10:30am and 1:30pm and March 15 at 12:30pm and 3:30pm.

Tickets start at $12.

MainStreetTheater.com or 713-524-6706

"The sun did not shine. It was too wet to play. So we sat in the house. All that cold, cold, wet day." So begins the wildly popular Dr. Seuss classic that generations of children have read. But never fear, the Cat in the Hat appears, along with Thing One and Thing Two (bringing mayhem and fun!), to take Sally, her brother, and the fish on a madcap adventure!

The show is approx. 40 minutes long with no intermission. Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and up. Children under the age of 3 (including sleeping babies) are not allowed in the theater.

Sunday, March 15th at 3:30pm - ASL interpreted performance

