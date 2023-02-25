Main Street Theater to Present MISS NELSON IS MISSING and More Spring Break Activities for Families

Main Street Theater will have 4 different Spring Break offerings for children and families.

The activities include:

Spring Break Turbo Camp:

Students will create an original play, help produce their own costumes and props, and play theater games to sharpen their skills in voice, body, imagination.

March 13, 14, 15, 16 & 17, 2023

Register for 1 or as many days as you wish!

Location: MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005

Ages: 6-12

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Fee: $75.00 per day

Miss Nelson Is Missing:

Book, Music & Lyrics by JOAN CUSHING

Based on the book "Miss Nelson is Missing" and

"Miss Nelson is Back" by HARRY ALLARD

Illustrated by James Marshall

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:30pm and 3:30pm

(other dates available before and after Spring Break through April 7)

Location: MST at MATCH, 3400 Main St., 77002

Tickets: $18 - $28

"The kids in Room 207 were misbehaving again. Spitballs stuck to the ceiling. Paper planes whizzing through the air. They were the worst-behaved class in the whole school." But when Miss Nelson disappears and the mean-looking substitute Miss Viola Swamp takes her place, the children are so desperate they hire a detective to find Miss Nelson in this wacky whodunit hit!

Recommended for Kindergarten and older.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Based on the book Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! by Mo Willems

Published by Hyperion Books for Children

Script by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton

Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz

Tuesday - Friday, March 14 - 17, 2023 at 1:30pm

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30am & 1:30pm

Location: MST at MATCH, 3400 Main St., 77002

Tickets: $14 - $24

When a bus driver takes a break from the route, a very unlikely volunteer springs up to take the driver's place - a pigeon! And you've never met one like this before! From the Caldecott Honor award-winning book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone's wings flapping with its innovative mix of songs, silliness, and feathers.

Recommended for Pre-K and older.

Pigeon Party:

March 15 at 1:00pm

Location: MST at MATCH, 3400 Main St., 77002

Tickets: $30 per child; $20 per adult

Pigeon's favorite food is hot dogs, so of course, there will be hot dogs! Plus face-painting and crafts. $30 per child; $20 per adult. This is a separate event from the performance that day. Limited availability. Even if you are seeing the performance another day, you can still purchase a ticket to the Pigeon Party!

Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. Founded in 1975, our MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults; our Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. We perform locally in 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.