Main Street Theater to Present JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER This Summer

Main Street Theater will present Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder, playing June 10 - July 30, 2023 at MST's midtown location at MATCH, 3400 Main Street.

JUNIE B. JONES: TOOTHLESS WONDER

Adapted by Allison Gregory

Based on the book series by Barbara Park

One of Junie B. Jones's top front teeth is loose, and this is bad news, folks. What if she looks like toothless Uncle Lou? On top of it all, that Meanie Jim has invited everyone in Room Nine to his birthday party on Saturday except Junie B. Delight in another of Junie B's hilarious adventures with all of her friends - May, Grace and more!

Recommended for Kindergarten and older.

PERFORMANCES AND TICKETS

Weekend Performances, open to the public:

Ticket Prices: $18 - $28

SATURDAYS: June 10, 17, 24 and July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023 at 10:30am & 1:30pm

SUNDAY: July 16, 23, 30, 2023 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm

Relaxed / Sensory-Friendly Performance: June 17 at 10:30am

Audio-described Performance: June 17 at 1:30pm

Advance Reservations Required (7 days minimum). Click here to reserve.

ASL Performance: July 23 at 3:30pm

Call 713-524-6706 or visit Click Here

Summer Camp/Homeschool Matinees:

Tickets: $8.00 each

Mondays - Fridays:

June 20 - 30, 2023 and July 10 - 14, 2023

9:30am & 11:30am

(No performances June 19)

SUMMER CAMPS AND HOMESCHOOLS call 713-524-9196 or https://mainstreettheater.com/junie-toothless-wonder-summer-camp-homeschool-group-reservations-2023/.

Photo Credit: Ricornel Productions and Main Street Theater