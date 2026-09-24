MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour to Have Houston Run at the Hobby Center

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The he 2nd North American tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to the Hobby Center in Houston October 13 through 25. Presented in Houston by Theatre Under The Stars, the production features Craig Allen Smith in the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everyone's favorite Scottish nanny), joined by actress Melissa Campbell as Miranda Hillard.

Rounding out the principal company are Alanis Sophia as Lydia Hillard, Brian Kalinowski as Frank Hillard, DeVon Wycovia Buchanan as Andre Mayem, Collin Salvatorè as Stuart Dunmire, Kennedy V. Jackson as Wanda Sellner, Layla Parton and Luciana VanDette as Natalie Hillard, and Teddy Rayburn and Hudson Vander Voort as Christopher Hillard.

The cast also includes Scott Taylor-Cole, Neal Bechman, Naja Bates, Mia Dorsett, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Chaz Ingraham, Jaden Kindle, Kasey Lazan, Liv Pelton, Jayden Cyrus Nelson, Jenna Sage, Morgan Tomasetti, Patrick Joseph Wallace, and Kade Wright.

The musical tells the story of out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 07 Hrs 18 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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