MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour to Have Houston Run at the Hobby Center
Performances will run October 13–25.
The he 2nd North American tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to the Hobby Center in Houston October 13 through 25. Presented in Houston by Theatre Under The Stars, the production features Craig Allen Smith in the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everyone's favorite Scottish nanny), joined by actress Melissa Campbell as Miranda Hillard.
Rounding out the principal company are Alanis Sophia as Lydia Hillard, Brian Kalinowski as Frank Hillard, DeVon Wycovia Buchanan as Andre Mayem, Collin Salvatorè as Stuart Dunmire, Kennedy V. Jackson as Wanda Sellner, Layla Parton and Luciana VanDette as Natalie Hillard, and Teddy Rayburn and Hudson Vander Voort as Christopher Hillard.
The cast also includes Scott Taylor-Cole, Neal Bechman, Naja Bates, Mia Dorsett, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Chaz Ingraham, Jaden Kindle, Kasey Lazan, Liv Pelton, Jayden Cyrus Nelson, Jenna Sage, Morgan Tomasetti, Patrick Joseph Wallace, and Kade Wright.
The musical tells the story of out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.
Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!
The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Sofia Rose Itskovich.
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