Lone Star College-CyFair's Drama Department to Present Season Opener THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Lone Star College-CyFair's Drama Department season opener "The Revolutionists" will return to the stage with an entertaining comedy of four irreverent women's effort to change the world in 1973 Paris.

This Lauren Gunderson play, featuring four real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, tells the story of Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle.

These four beautiful, uncompromising women hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back extremist insanity in this grand and dream-tweaked comedy about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how to actually go about changing the world.

"We originally staged 'The Revolutionists' in the Spring of 2021. If you do the math, we were still slowly coming out of 2020. Our objective at the time was to continue the momentum of the drama program but with restrictions, we couldn't have an audience - which was a shame because it is an amazing girl-powered comedy," said Joshua Estrada, Fine Arts Coordinator. "I could not be happier to finally give this piece the audience it deserves! This production is not only a symbol of the resilience of LSC-CyFair but is also a proclamation of our growing fine arts program."

Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, "The Revolutionists" is for mature audiences only due to strong language and sexual dialogue. Performances will be held Oct. 10 - Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in the Main Stage Theatre with additional 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinees. Go to LoneStar.edu/cfa for information and tickets.

