Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Local Director and Producer to Hold Auditions for Sci-Fi Trilogy Plays in Houston This Summer

The trilogy is made up of three individual plays, Advance Man, Blast Radius, and Sovereign, The Honeycomb Trilogy by Mac Rogers.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Local Director and Producer to Hold Auditions for Sci-Fi Trilogy Plays in Houston This Summer

Local Director and Producer Andrew Roblyer (they/he) and their production company The Octarine Accord has announced auditions for a three-part trilogy of science fiction plays to be produced this summer in Houston - marking the first time they have been produced in this way outside of New York City.

Made up of three individual plays, Advance Man, Blast Radius, and Sovereign, The Honeycomb Trilogy by Mac Rogers tells the story of an alien invasion of earth over the course of 20 years, yet all three plays are set in the same living room. This epic story primarily follows two siblings, Ronnie Cooke and her younger brother Abbie Cooke, and chronicles a primal conflict - at once intimate and global - that will redefine the nature of the human race.

This summer, Roblyer and The Octarine Accord will produce all three plays "in rep" meaning that audiences will be able to see all three parts in two different ways: either by attending each part on a different night of the week, or by attending a "Binge Day" on Saturdays or Sundays, where all three parts will be presented in order in a single day (with breaks, of course). Roblyer hopes to help audiences experience the joy of binge watching their favorite genre TV shows like Stranger Things with the dynamic and intimate nature of live performance for an experience unlike anything in Houston - or elsewhere in the country.

"My hope," says Roblyer, "is to invite folks to come to the binge days with a pillow and blanket and in comfy clothes. We can't give you a couch, but we can let you emulate it as closely as possible in a theatrical space! We want this to feel familiar and exciting; at the end of each two hour play, we're going to leave you excited to come back for the next."

To help make this production possible, Roblyer received a Support for Artists and Creative Individuals Grant from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. Assisting Roblyer, who will serve as Director for all three parts of the Trilogy, are Sloane Teagle, Michelle Sosa, and Brenda Palestina as Assistant Directors. Elizabeth Keel, a local playwright who wrote

The Honeycomb Trilogy requires a large cast of 26 actors, some of whom will play characters in two of the three plays, ranging in age from 15-50s. Roblyer and team are seeking a diverse cast that represents humanity, but especially Houston.

"The playwright leaves the race and ethnicity of most characters open, but we have made the choice to seek Black/African American actors for the central family in the story. Additionally, we hope to find actors of diverse backgrounds with regard to age, race, ethnicity, gender, body type, and disability," says Roblyer.

While Roblyer describes this as a "passion project," they have budgeted the show such that all participants on the production team or cast will receive a small stipend, and 100% of any profit that the show produces will be divided evenly among those same individuals, with Roblyer and their directing team receiving no more than anyone else.

"To make this happen, we're all going to be paid peanuts, so I don't think it's helpful for us to worry about who gets half a peanut and who gets a third," says Roblyer.

Actors are asked to submit their interest by February 1st, 2023 by filling out the interest form at www.andrewroblyer.com/the-honeycomb-trilogy. Questions can be directed to Roblyer directly at andrew@octarineaccord.com



Bach Society Performs Complete Brandenburg Concertos This Spring Photo
Bach Society Performs Complete Brandenburg Concertos This Spring
Conductor Rick Erickson and the Bach Orchestra will perform the six instrumental works known as the Brandenburg Concertos in two performances on March 10 and April 14, 2023, at 7pm at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.  
Main Street Theater Opens BIPOC Fellowship Applications Photo
Main Street Theater Opens BIPOC Fellowship Applications
In February 2022, Main Street Theater (MST) launched its BIPOC Fellowship Program. As part of the Fellowship cohort, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from accomplished Houston-based theater professionals.
Photos: First Look at LADYSHIP THE MUSICAL at Clear Brook High School Photo
Photos: First Look at LADYSHIP THE MUSICAL at Clear Brook High School
The CB Players have released photos from the high school premiere of Ladyship. Ladyship is inspired by the true stories of some of the 25,000 women convicts sent to the new colony of Australia between 1788-1868. Check out the photos here!
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR is Coming to the Hobby Center in February Photo
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR is Coming to the Hobby Center in February
Exclusively to Houston, Champions Of Magic bring their arena scale spectacle to the Hobby Center’s intimate Zilkha Hall for an extended run February 2-17. This is an opportunity to experience their unique brand of live entertainment like never before.

More Hot Stories For You


Main Street Theater Opens BIPOC Fellowship ApplicationsMain Street Theater Opens BIPOC Fellowship Applications
January 18, 2023

In February 2022, Main Street Theater (MST) launched its BIPOC Fellowship Program. As part of the Fellowship cohort, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from accomplished Houston-based theater professionals.
Photos: First Look at LADYSHIP THE MUSICAL at Clear Brook High SchoolPhotos: First Look at LADYSHIP THE MUSICAL at Clear Brook High School
January 15, 2023

The CB Players have released photos from the high school premiere of Ladyship. Ladyship is inspired by the true stories of some of the 25,000 women convicts sent to the new colony of Australia between 1788-1868. Check out the photos here!
Clear Brook High School to Present High School Premiere of LADYSHIP THE MUSICALClear Brook High School to Present High School Premiere of LADYSHIP THE MUSICAL
January 14, 2023

The CB Players will present the high school premiere of Ladyship. Ladyship is inspired by the true stories of some of the 25,000 women convicts sent to the new colony of Australia between 1788-1868. The musical explores their stories as the characters struggle with hunger, sexual harassment, storms and a host of other challenges as they fight to survive a sea journey, they never wanted to take relying on their physical and emotional resilience to carry them through.
Houston Theatre Brave Little Company Receives 2nd NEA Grant For Interactive SeriesHouston Theatre Brave Little Company Receives 2nd NEA Grant For Interactive Series
January 13, 2023

Brave Little Company has announced that the collaborative project Missing from the Museum has again been awarded a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000 by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR is Coming to the Hobby Center in FebruaryCHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR is Coming to the Hobby Center in February
January 13, 2023

Exclusively to Houston, Champions Of Magic bring their arena scale spectacle to the Hobby Center’s intimate Zilkha Hall for an extended run February 2-17. This is an opportunity to experience their unique brand of live entertainment like never before.
share