Lloyd & Ricky to Stage World Premiere Concert at Ovations

Musical duo and friends Lloyd & Ricky are set to bring the world premiere of their concert to Ovations on Friday, April 15th and Saturday, April 16th. Doors open 7pm, but showtime begins at 8pm. Ovations is located at 2536 Times Blvd , Houston, TX 77005. For tickets, call the box office at (713) 522-9801 or visit https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=655.

Lloyd & Ricky's "World Premiere" concert at OVATIONS of HOUSTON showcases the country's newest dynamic singing duo, whose voices together achieve a fresh, alternately subtle, soulful, and explosive interpretation of classic rock, anthemic pop, Broadway, and original songs. This exciting new show is arranged and conducted by Musical Director Mitch Kaplan and brilliantly supported by the Keith Vivens Trio.

Lloyd & Ricky (Lloyd Coleman and Ricky Comeaux) friends for over 30 years, are hardly strangers to the stage. Both are veteran headliners in the world of LIVE performance, as well as in the recording studio. Comeaux, currently residing in Houston, was the powerhouse vocal front man for the wildly popular Houston-based Pop recording groups EUPHORIC HEAT and ATWOOD & COMEAUX (arguably the most-booked musical act in Houston for two decades). Comeaux recently released his latest solo-album IF I RULED THE WORLD in 2019 which is still breaking records on Spotify with his version of "Halleluiah", performed with The Houston Boychoir.

Phoenix resident singer-songwriter Coleman began his musical career with THE YOUNG AMBASSADORS, followed by writing & recording jingles on Radio KLUA-Kona, while becoming lead singer for the group MAINLAND in Kona, HI, He starred in multiple productions of CHICAGO at the Aloha Theatre, and has performed as a solo piano player and cabaret artist in clubs across the country for years. He most recently added Filmmaker to his resume as Producer of the feature Documentary STUDIO ONE FOREVER, to be released in 2022.

This duo delivers with a new, sometimes haunting, always emotionally charged, unique sound, and a universal appeal that taps into that sweet spot in the pop marketplace where greats like Groban, Bocelli, Lloyd-Weber, and Il Divo currently reign. The significance of this pairing is that it was conceived and rehearsed "online" during the Pandemic using modern recording and music sharing technology, while both were undergoing individual life-saving treatments for cancer. The show writes itself as a musical story of hope, love, levity, and courage, through the selection of songs.

Comedienne headliner funny lady Cheril Vendetti, a regular at The World-Famous Comedy Store in L.A. opens the evening with her raucous and wildly entertaining laughter-inducing musical comedy. Known for her bigger-than-life stage persona , physicality onstage and quick wit, Ms. Vendetti also shares her irreverent humor in her best-selling cookbook " Mistress of The Mob Cuisine" , where she changed the names of her family to protect the guilty. Making the talk show circuit as " The Comic That Cooks."- Ms Vendetti is also a Clio award winning actress with several film and television credits under her belt including OWN. WeTV, Netflix and HBO.