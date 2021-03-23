Laura Linney, Jake Weber, and Philip Lehl Featured in Virtual Houston Premiere of WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

4th Wall Theatre Company is presenting the virtual Houston premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour's international theatre phenomenon WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT. The play begins when an actor receives the script in a sealed envelope for the first time live on Zoom. With no rehearsal, no director, and a different actor each night, WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT delivers both audience and actor a thrilling and unpredictable theatre adventure. 4th Wall Theatre has assembled a star-studded lineup of nine performers from the Juilliard Group #19 - including special performances from Emmy Award-winner and multiple Tony and Academy Award-nominee Laura Linney, television and film actor Jake Weber, and Houston's own Philip Lehl.

"I am thrilled to be able to produce and act in this virtual incarnation of WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT," remarked 4th Wall Artistic Director Philip Lehl, "and I am beyond excited for this chance to bring together my classmates from Juilliard! Our careers have taken us all in different directions, but Mr. Soleimanpour's brilliant virtual adaptation has given us the opportunity to reunite through a singular, once-in-a-lifetime performance challenge."

When Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour first wrote the piece in 2010, it represented his path to freedom. As a conscientious objector when military service was mandated for all Iranian men, Soleimanpour was not allowed to leave his country, so he built a unique theatrical machine that could travel the world for him. Since its onstage premiere in 2011, WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT has been translated into more than 25 different languages and performed over 2,000 times all around the world by some of the biggest names in theatre and film including Nathan Lane, Whoopi Goldberg, and Alan Cumming, just to name a few. A decade since its publication, Soleimanpour once again found himself isolated as the COVID-19 pandemic raged worldwide, and so he set to adapt WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT to be performed virtually via Zoom.

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT will be presented live on Zoom from April 22 through May 2. For more information about ticketing and availability for each performer, please visit 4th Wall Theatre Company's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

"White Rabbit Red Rabbit" is presented by 4th Wall Theatre Company in association with Aurora Nova Productions and Boat Rocker Entertainment. Production sponsors include the Bookstaff Family.

Performance Lineup Featuring Juilliard Group #19 Alumni:

Thursday, April 22 at 7:30pm CST: Philip Lehl

Friday, April 23 at 7:30pm CST: Willis Sparks

Saturday, April 24 at 7:30pm CST: Laura Linney

Sunday, April 25 at 3:00pm CST: Lisa Arrindell

Thursday, April 29 at 7:30pm CST: John Gremillion

Friday, April 30 at 7:30pm CST: Laura Tietjen

Saturday, May 1 at 7:30pm CST: Kurt Naebig

Sunday, May 2 at 3:00pm CST: Jake Weber

Sunday, May 2 at 7:30pm CST: David Kriegel

Tickets: $30-$50

"White Rabbit Red Rabbit" was originally produced by Volcano Theatre in association with Necessary Angel and Wolfgang Hoffman. Dramaturgy by Daniel Brooks and Ross Manson.