LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Be Performed By Lone Star College-University Park Drama Department

The Lone Star College-University Park (LSC-University Park) Drama Department will stage the beloved sci-fi musical "Little Shop of Horrors," from June 27 to 30, 2024 in the new Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) building. The cult classic, featuring music by Alan Menken with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, masterfully blends dark humor, catchy tunes, and 1950s sci-fi B-movie vibes.

The musical centers around Seymour Krelborn, a down-and-out floral assistant who stumbles upon a mysterious plant with a surprising appetite for fresh blood. This newfound "Audrey II" propels Seymour into overnight fame. As the carnivorous plant grows, so do its demands, forcing Seymour into a desperate struggle to keep his newfound success, his love interest Audrey, and the world safe.

"We are thrilled to showcase the immense talent of our Lone Star College-University Park students, Klein ISD, and community members in this classic and captivating production of 'Little Shop of Horrors,'" said William Grayson, professor of theater at LSC-University Park.

The cast includes Robby Rutzen as Seymour Krelborn, Michael Barnhart as Audrey II, and Sara Tartar as Audrey.

The musical is a cautionary tale highlighting the dangers of unchecked ambition and the moral cost of pursuing fame and success.

Performance Dates and Times:

· June 27-30, 2024

· Thursday through Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday and Sunday: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Visual and Performing Arts building, Lone Star College-University Park, 930 University Park Campus Dr., Houston, TX 77070.

Ticket Information: Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. Guests can purchase tickets at https://universitypark-lonestar.nbsstore.net/vpac.

The LSC-University Park Drama Department provides students with a comprehensive and dynamic education in the performing arts. Offering a range of productions and educational opportunities, the department fosters creativity, collaboration, and professional development. To learn more about the Drama Department, visit www.lonestar.edu/drama-dept-universitypark.

LSC-University Park offers more than 70 programs of study, including credit and non-credit courses, workforce training, and continuing education classes. Classes are available during the day, evenings, and weekends in traditional, online, and hybrid formats. For more information or to register online, visit www.lonestar.edu/upstudentsupport, call 281-290-2600, or email UPAdvising@LoneStar.edu.

Established in 2012, Lone Star College-University Park has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative higher education institutions in the country. The college, led by interim president Matthew Dempsey M.S., Ed.D., is devoted to impacting the community's prosperity and upward mobility through student success. LSC-University Park's expert and compassionate faculty and staff provide students with holistic and immersive education and training in disciplines and industries that meet current and future workforce needs.

Located on the grounds of the former Compaq Computer Corporation and Hewlett Packard's world headquarters, LSC-University Park's facilities include the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, Learning Innovation Labs, and the Geology Rock Wall. It is also home to the University of Houston-NW Downtown, Lone Star Corporate College, iSchool, and YMCA Children's Academy.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow's workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

