LES MISERABLES - SCHOOL EDITION to be Presented by Christian Youth Theater

Step into 19th century France as Christian Youth Theater performs the live musical production of Les MisÃ©rables - School Edition, May 14th - 16th and 21st - 23rd, at the historic Crighton Theatre in downtown Conroe. A timeless, stunning Broadway-style show, eTickets are available now for only $22 per person at www.cythouston.org. Tickets will be offered at the door for $25 per person, depending upon availability. Please note that in consultation with healthcare partners at Memorial Hermann Hospital, CYT Houston will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Staff and patrons are required to wear protective masks at all times while attending performances.

"To love another person is to see the face of God" (Epilogue, Les MisÃ©rables). Les Mis, a beautiful classic based upon Victor Hugo's novel, ran continuously from 1985 until the COVID-19 pandemic. CYT Houston is thrilled to share this remarkable story with audiences once again. Featuring some of the most memorable music of all time, this multi-award-winning production is as groundbreaking today as when it first premiered.

This hauntingly poignant drama follows Jean Valjean in 19th century France, after he is released from years of unjust imprisonment. After finding nothing in store but mistreatment and mistrust, he breaks parole in hopes of beginning a new life. This action initiates Valjean's lifelong struggle for redemption, as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who fervently believes, "Once a thief, forever a thief." Finally, during the Paris student uprising in 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and also saves the student revolutionary who captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter, Cosette. Show Director, Mary Yost, explains: "This production doesn't shy away from real life. People are struggling, especially during these uncertain times, and this show uses a powerful story and musical motifs to remind us of choices we're given in life and Christ's love and guidance as we navigate those choices."

In addition to an action-packed, moving storyline and glorious songs, this musical is full of period costumes and striking sets. Also, CYT Houston's cast really makes the stage come alive! Yost expresses the joy she feels while working with this amazing group of students. "This cast is fun and smart! They are focused and talented. This is a once in a lifetime event. We will never have this exact artistic team, this exact cast, and these exact audiences ever again. God knew before the world was created that we would be sharing this theater experience! I think that's pretty cool."

Christian Youth Theater Houston is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, education ministry with the mission of developing character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. For more information, please visit www.cythouston.org.

Photo Credit: DigiSmiles Photography