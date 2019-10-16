Kate Flannery Postpones Houston Show

The Office's Kate Flannery has become an ABC's Dancing with the Stars favorite since she started competing in the reality television show in September. On Monday night, Flannery received enough votes to continue competing in the show.



Due to Flannery's huge success on Dancing with the Stars, Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) and the show's management team has decided to reschedule her Houston performance of Two Lost Souls with Jane Lynch. The performance has officially been rescheduled for Saturday, February 8 at 8 p.m. in Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center.



Society for the Performing Arts wishes Kate Flannery well as she continues to dance her way to the envied Dancing with the Stars' Mirrorball trophy.









