KING JAMES Regional Premiere to be Presented at Rec Room Arts This Month

Rec Room Arts will present the regional premiere of KING JAMES by Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and directed by Philip Kershaw (A Number). Previews begin Thursday, February 22 and continue through Saturday, March 16. The production officially opens on Saturday, February 24.

Basketball great “King” LeBron James’s reign in Cleveland brings promise, prosperity and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. It also brings together two friends who communicate best when they are talking and arguing about sports. KING JAMES is an intimate exploration of the place that sports and athletes occupy in our emotional lives and relationships. It explores the star player’s impact on Cleveland, from his rookie season to the city’s historic championship, and the lives of these two unlikely friends whose turbulent relationship is best navigated through their shared love of the sport in a verbal game of one-on-one. LeBron James serves as a symbol for the hopes, desires and fears that they have bottled up since childhood.

The complete cast of KING JAMES includes Blake Weir and Antonio Lasanta. The production features scenic design by Stefan Azizi, lighting design by Coda Pariselli, sound design by Robert Leslie Meek, and costume design by Leah Smith. Vera Conrad is the production stage manager.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $40. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293027®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.recroomarts.org%2Fking-james?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

KING JAMES begins performances on Thursday February 22 and will run through Saturday March 16, with an official press opening on Saturday, February 24.

The performance schedule is Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

All performances are downtown at Rec Rom, 100 Jackson Street 130C, Houston, TX 77002