Interview: Michelle Elaine of NOISES OFF at Alley Theatre

The cast of Alley Theatre’s production of Noises Off.

Photo by Lynn Lane.



As the curtain rises on a new chapter of her career, Michelle Elaine joining Alley Theatre's Resident Acting Company is one of the most thrilling recent events in the Houston theater scene. With a repertoire that includes some of the theeatrical canons most phenomenal roles, Elaine is one of the best actors in Houston. BroadwayWorld-Houston sat down with Elaine to ask about her artistic journey, the challenges of embodying diverse characters, and how she tackles new roles. It is with such excitement that hometown audiences can experience her at one of the country's most distinguished theaters.

BroadwayWorld-Houston: Congratulations on joining the Resident Acting Company! What excites you the most about this new chapter in your career?

Michelle: What excites me most, especially after being away from my family for 7 months on tour, is being at home! At home, working at a theatre I love with people I love, doing what I've always wanted to do: make believe and tell stories!

BroadwayWorld-Houston: Can you share with us how you first became interested in acting and what led you to pursue it professionally?

Michelle: I first became interested in acting in elementary school! There was a schoolwide program to take place and our drama teacher sat my class down in a circle, handed out a script and told us to take turns reading. I think I was chosen to play the lead because I read really well and the rest was history! I absolutely loved being on stage in front of an audience. My mom saw how much of an interest I had in theatre and put me in all the theatre things, and it just kept growing from there! By the time I decided to study at the collegiate level, I knew that I was going to pursue a professional career.

BroadwayWorld-Houston: How do you approach embodying a new character? Do you have a particular method or process that helps you get into the role?

Michelle: Phew Lord, I wish I could say I have a clear-cut process that leads me to a character, but I don't think I do- yet. What I know for sure about my process is that I look for common ground between me and the character. What can I relate to? How do her words and most importantly her actions relate to something that I can understand or justify or empathize with? And I love thinking about who in my life or what character in the story watching does this character remind me of. All this helps me to feel like I know the character in such a way that I could tell you ALL about her and ultimately show you who she is. I move around my house like the character, talk to myself in the kitchen, I do research. I especially like to journal as my character. Unless my character doesn't journal. In that case I'll write a backstory for her.

BroadwayWorld-Houston: You've had the opportunity to work in various productions. What has been your most challenging role to date, and why?

Michelle: Well, Belinda is Noises Off is high on the list of challenging roles! This is a very physical show and we are doing two plays at once, within the play! Doesn't that make it three plays? It is so delightfully challenging rehearsing this show! I have been very fortunate to play in three Lynn Nottage plays (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark - The Ensemble Theatre, Sweat - Alley Theatre and Clyde's - The Ensemble Theatre). Her work is SO good that I want to do it justice! Each role in all her plays was so challenging for me firstly because of the import of the work and the rich complexity of the characters- each historical or based on a true story. My last Nottage show was Clydes, and I worked really hard to portray someone so seemingly different from me, with a completely different exterior and vibrato and a harsh, crass tongue. It was delicious and scary all at the same time!

BroadwayWorld-Houston: Noises Off is known for its fast-paced, farcical nature. How did you prepare for the physical comedy and timing required for your role?

Michelle: My husband recommended I do Zumba, which I love, so I’m dancing to get more into my body and out of my head! Other than drinking water, stretching, and learning some lines, I don't know how one prepares for this role! So much of this show is about what happens in the room. Literally, I find working in the room (rehearsal) to be the absolute best place for me to play, and I do my best each day to give myself the freedom to play without worrying about how the joke will land, just trying something honest with a few mechanics that I can iron out with some mapping with the director and intimacy coach. I also watch my castmates, to be honest. They're all so good in very different ways that I try to steal actor-y things from them whenever possible!

BroadwayWorld-Houston: Noises Off often requires actors to think on their feet and react to unexpected moments. Can you share any memorable behind-the-scenes stories or mishaps during rehearsals?

Michelle: Well, the other day I tripped on an umbrella while sneakily rushing to put sardines on a table. So, there's that. Several times, I've been in the wrong place at the right time or in the right place with the wrong prop saying the right lines for the wrong act. So there's that too!! I laugh in a scene when I absolutely should not, but I can't help myself sometimes. These people are funny!

BroadwayWorld-Houston: The play is often described as a "play within a play." How do you approach portraying a character who is also playing a role within the story?

Michelle: That's a really good question that I'm still answering two weeks before we open! I think I have to create the actor first and THEN decide how the actor is going to portray a character on stage. I think Belinda is cast well in the role of Flavia and has played roles of this type before and that this is very familiar territory for her, so it's fun, it's easy, and she's having fun on and off stage. I've had to do a lot of studying myself and others because every day I'm walking into a room with actors putting on a show. I am one myself! And I think about what happened a moment before rehearsal began or a second ago when we stopped for a dropped line or missed cue or to talk something over- how I feel as a person, an actor, and how that translates into my work in that very moment. All the feelings of excitement or annoyance or fatigue or frustration indeed affect me and how I relate to everyone in the room. So, I think I've had to pay attention more in a way like I haven't before. Very mindful. Very demure.

BroadwayWorld-Houston: Looking ahead, what are your hopes and goals as you embark on this journey with the Alley’s Resident Acting Company?

Michelle: I hope to continue to do exciting work that makes me laugh and cry, that challenges me and makes me grow as an artist and as a human, that speaks to people in a way that pierces their heart and I hope to make memories with all of these artists and collaborators that will last forever. Mostly, I hope to make my hubby and my babies proud!

Noises Off by Michael Frayn begins performance on Friday, September 27 and runs through Sunday, October 27. Evening performances are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 7:00 pm. Matinee performances are Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be bought at Alley Theatre's Guest Services at 615 Texas Avenue, or by calling 713-220-5700, or at their website: www.alleytheatre.org/noises-off.

