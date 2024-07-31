Interview: Destyne R. Miller of SEVEN GUITARS at August Wilson In The Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the coolest new theater ventures happening upon Houston, Texas is a new (hopefully) annual tradition with August Wilson in the Park. I decided to interview Destyne R. Miller. Who is an exceptional person, and is probably the best person to bring to August Wilson's Seven Guitars to Houston audiences this summer.

Can you tell us about your background and how you became involved in theater?

I am Destyne R. Miller and I am the director of August Wilson’s Seven Guitars for the August in the Park Festival. I have been involved in some type of performance going back to the 5th grade. I was in my first real production my first year of high school. I graduated from Grambling State University with a theatre degree and went on to teach middle and high school theatre in Fort Bend ISD for 13 years. During that time, I also received my Master’s degree from the University of Houston. Right now, I am pursuing my MFA in Directing at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale and will begin my second year this fall.

Last year, ShaWanna Renee Rivon, founder of August Wilson in the Park, told me she had applied for a grant to do an August Wilson festival. I thought it was such a brilliant idea. Then she asked me if I would direct a show for it and I probably agreed before the question was fully out of her mouth. I have wanted to work with her for a while and this was the perfect opportunity to do so. I had never had the opportunity to direct August Wilson’s work before and when the call came through, it was a no brainer!

What inspired you to direct "Seven Guitars" for the inaugural August Wilson in the Park production?

I was really set on introducing one of his lesser produced works for this first one. We all know Fences, Piano Lesson and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Those are beautiful shows as well. But I really wanted to not only present one of his masterpieces, but to also expand our knowledge of his work. I didn’t even read this play until last fall, and I fell in love with it instantly. I wanted other people to experience that also.

What does August Wilson's work mean to you personally and professionally?

As a Black American theatre artist, August Wilson’s work speaks to me not only as an artist but as a person. W.E.B. DuBois wrote a book titled The Souls of Black Folk and I feel like August Wilson’s work embodies that – the souls of Black folk in America. What I love even more about the Century Cycle plays, is that they aren’t centered around what I would consider mainstream Black traumas and events. August Wilson creates stories around Black people just living. He gives us back our humanity in such a rich way. He shows how just living is hard enough and gratifying enough. He shows how we love and lift one another. How we hurt and dismiss each other. He shows how we laugh, argue, cry, and forgive. He shows us as regular human beings that are forever connected through the experience of living Black in America. For other people, they have Chekov, Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller. I, we, have August Wilson. And I am so grateful to be able to direct his work that speaks so honestly to us, about us and for us.

How did you approach the unique challenges of staging "Seven Guitars" in an outdoor park setting?

The great thing about Seven Guitars is that it is set outside in the front yard. So, this play lends itself to being outside naturally. I believe the most challenging part has been scene changes because the play will be seen before sunset, so we don’t have the typical lighting dynamics that we would normally have (and is called for in the script) to show that passage of time. We have had to get creative with transitions and we have kept the set really simple. I think the beautiful thing is that the story will shine through with the wonderful storytelling these actors are doing.

Can you share your vision for this production and how you brought it to life

I don’t know if I had a particular vision starting out as much as I just wanted to make sure we were honest to the story. From our very first day of rehearsal we had a lot of conversations about what was happening in the story, what we felt spoke to our own souls and what we wanted the audience to walk away with. What was birthed from those conversations was a need to showcase the strength of love, friendship, family and music. We really wanted to drive home what it means to be so close to having everything you want and it constantly being out of reach or taken from you. Whether that is the dream of making it big or getting the person you love to love you back. This story is, at its core, the story of one of our first amendment rights -- the pursuit of happiness. And even more so, the fact that its about the pursual and not the promise of getting it.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this performance, particularly in the context of its outdoor venue?

This performed in Emancipation Park. There is no shortage of characters in this play trying to find their own bit of freedom. What I would love for the audience to walk away with is a sense of self on the road to their personal emancipations. I want them to watch this play and to be able to place themselves in it. I don’t want them to feel removed from the wants and needs of these characters. Instead, I want them to walk away thinking about their own desires and what they would do to see them come true. And I don’t mean that in this motivational, magic way. I mean in a very realistic way. In what ways do we manifest our outcomes whether they be good or bad? What is our contribution to our own futures? What chances do we take? How do impede and facilitate every step in our journey? I don’t necessarily want to provide answers. I want to encourage deep thinking and robust conversations.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of directing this play?

Aside from working on August Wilson, I would say the most rewarding aspect has been the people with which I have been able to work. The cast has been a dream. We have laughed so much in this process. They have been each other’s biggest supporters and hype men in the room. There have been no egos. Just artists coming together for the common goal of making good work and having a good time while doing it. I do not take for granted working with people that show up everyday with smiles on their faces and ready to work. So, thank you Kay B, Sha’Na, Nicholas, Christina, Cliff, Angel, Ciara, Theresa and Sean for an amazing process. I can’t wait for everyone to see your brilliance.

Seven Guitars with August Wilson in the Park will have one performance on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 4:00 pm. Tickets can be bought at this link. Arrive early, and stay cool for what promises to be a fantastic evening of theater.

Comments