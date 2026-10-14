Houston Symphony to Perform STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE in Concert

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This Winter, Houston Symphony will present Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with composer John Williams' iconic Oscar-winning score performed live to the film on Jan. 22, 2027, at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre. Tickets for this performance go on sale Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. CT.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie almost 50 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores composed by Williams. Fans will experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience.

Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all nine of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977's Star Wars, for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score. His scores for subsequent Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker were each Oscar-nominated for Best Original Score.

Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke's Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire. The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts.



Photo Credit: Smart Financial Centre)

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