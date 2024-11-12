Houston Grand Opera to Host Free Annual Holiday Concert at Discovery Green

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houston Grand Opera will invite the entire city to join the company for its annual Carols on the Green concert and sing-along, held in partnership with Discovery Green. The family-friendly evening will feature a program of opera, holiday hits, mariachi, and more.

Company favorite Vanessa Alonzo—who has performed in all three of HGO’s world-premiere mariachi operas—will take the stage in the park. She’ll be joined by the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas band, Indigo Diaspora Dance Company, Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, members of HGO’s Butler Studio program and Bauer Family High School Voice Studio, and the renowned HGO Chorus.

The free event will feature interactive activities for audience members of all ages to enjoy, with guests invited to don their most festive holiday attire. While last year’s Carols on the Green performance was rained out, the 2022 event drew a record 1,000 people to the park for an uplifting evening of music and holiday cheer.

