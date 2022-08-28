Houston Chamber Choir to Present LET ALL THE WORLD IN EVERY CORNER SING: RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS @ 150

The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Robert Simpson, founder and artistic director, presents "Let All the World in Every Corner Sing: Ralph Vaughan Williams @150" as the opening performance for the 2022-2023 season. The choir's 28th season kicks off with a festival concert paying tribute to the great English composer, marking his 150th birthday. Williams' ethereal Mass in g minor for double choir will be the centerpiece in a program that also features sacred and secular works by his mentors Charles Villiers Stanford, and Maurice Ravel.

The professional singers of the Houston Chamber Choir will perform "Let All the World in Every Corner Sing: Ralph Vaughan Williams @150" under the direction of Simpson, with special guests Paragon Brass Ensemble and Yuri McCoy, organist. The Paragon Brass Ensemble formed in 1983 and is known for its vast repertoire, engaging performances, and entertaining programming. Dr. McCoy is a graduate of the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, where he studied with renowned organist Ken Cowan.

The performance will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 pm at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002. Tickets range from $10 (student) to $40 for regular admission.

Click here to purchase tickets or go to https://www.houstonchamberchoir.org/2022-2023-season.

Parking is free; seats are first come, first served.

About Houston Chamber Choir

Led by Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, the Houston Chamber Choir is a Grammy® Award-winning ensemble of 24 professional musicians selected from the finest choral artists in our region. "One of the jewels of the city's cultural scene" (Houston Chronicle), the Houston Chamber Choir has brought Houston an array of choral works for 26 years ranging from early music and Baroque masterpieces, including the city's first period instrument performance of Bach's B Minor Mass, to the rarely heard Third Sacred Concert by Duke Ellington, and performances and premieres of works by today's leading composers, many with Houston ties - David Ashley White, Christopher Theofanidis, Dominick DiOrio, J. Todd Frazier, Mark Buller, Karim Al-Zand, Pierre Jalbert, Marcus Maroney, and Daniel Knaggs.

The Houston Chamber Choir's awards include Chorus America's Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence and the American Prize. They were one of 24 international ensembles selected to appear at the 2020 World Symposium on Choral Music in New Zealand. The Houston Chamber Choir has appeared at national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, the American Guild of Organists, and Chorus America. Tours have taken them to Mexico, Wales, and the Northeastern United States where they performed at Trinity Church, Wall Street in New York City, and Yale University at the invitation of the Institute of Sacred Music.

The Houston Chamber Choir's recording of the complete choral works of French composer Maurice Duruflé was awarded the 2019 Grammy® Award for Best Choral Performance. In January 2022, Signum Classics released its newest recording of compositions by acclaimed British composer Bob Chilcott. For this recording, the Houston Chamber Choir is joined by the Treble Choir of Houston directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson. The title work, Circlesong, is a 13-movement composition for two choirs, two pianos, and percussion based on indigenous poetry of North America.

Photo credits: Jeff Grass Photography