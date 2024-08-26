Houston Chamber Choir Opens 30th Season With World Premiere Of Patrick Hawes's THE SON OF MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir launches its 30th season with the world premiere of “The Son of Man,” a brilliant new work by renowned English composer Patrick Hawes.

In a first-ever collaboration, the Choir will be accompanied by musicians with the renowned, Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony. Conducted by Simpson, this is his final year as Houston Chamber Choir's artistic director.

“The Son of Man,” is based on iconic texts from the Old and New Testaments. Its memorable melodies, imaginative choral and orchestral writing and deep sense of drama result in a powerful experience which is of our time, yet reminiscent of Handel's Messiah.

Unlike Messiah, however, which is a devotional work in adoration and praise of the man Jesus, “The Son of Man” addresses eternal questions: What does it mean to be human? How are we to understand the purpose and destiny of our life? What does a fully realized human life look like?

The oratorio is in two parts, each lasting approximately 50 minutes and is scored for choir, three soloists and chamber orchestra. The baritone soloist (Collin Jumes) takes on the role of the Son of Man, while the soprano (Caitlin Aloia) and tenor (Adam Catangui) add commentary to the unfolding story. A special symbiosis of music and poetry opens up the visions of Ezekiel, the dreams of Daniel, the meditations of the Psalmist, and the revelations of St John the Divine.

Be the first to hear a work that promises to become a favorite of audiences around the world.

As a torchbearer of the English musical tradition, Hawes has produced a vast and varied catalog ranging from small-scale piano and chamber compositions to full-scale symphonies and epic choral works. He is best known for the Highgrove Suite commissioned by HRH King Charles III and the chart-topping albums Angel and The Great War Symphony. Among others, Hawes has written for The King's Singers, Voces8, the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain, Julian Lloyd Webber, and orchestras including the Philharmonia and the Royal Philharmonic. He has also performed his work in world class venues such as London's Royal Albert Hall and New York's Carnegie Hall.

Single tickets for the performance range from $10 for students to $45 for general admission. Seniors and military personnel receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.houstonchamberchoir.org/2024-2025-season/the-son-of-man.

