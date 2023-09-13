HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Comes to Rec Room Arts in October

Rec Room Arts continues its 2023 season with the award winning play HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING written by Texas native Will Arbery. Associate Artistic Director Sophia Watt will direct the 2020 Pulitzer Prize Finalist. The production will feature Jay Sullivan (Alley Theatre), Susan Koozin (The Children, Exit Strategy), Shannon Uphold (Dance Nation), Kyle Clark (Wolf Play), and Shanae’a Moore.

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING will make its Houston premiere this fall at Rec Room Arts. Preview performances begin on October 5, 2023 with an official press opening night on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Performances run through October 28.

On the edge of the wilderness, four friends gather at a backyard party to honor their mentor and the newly inaugurated president of a conservative Catholic university. It has been years since they last met and as the celebration runs deep into the night, their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and a vicious fight to be understood. Will Arbery’s haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself, and a generation facing the demons of the modern American experience.

“Will Arbery skillfully evokes the complexities of human desire, reminiscent of Anton Chekhov, and pairs it with the dogma of American ideologies” said Artistic Director Matt Hune. “On the surface HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING is about politics and religion, but underneath all the talk there exists lost aspirations, stymied passion, and profound fear. The play moves from flashpoint to exorcism, as four friends venture into a battle to save themselves within their world” Hune continued.

The complete cast of HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING includes Jay Sullivan (Justin), Shanae’a Moore (Emily), Kyle Clark (Kevin), Shannon Uphold (Teresa), and Susan Koozin (Gina).



HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING will feature scenic design by Stefan Azizi, sound design by Robert Leslie Meek, costume design by Leah Smith, lighting design by Paige Seber, and props by Kayla Meins. ChloeSue Baker is the production stage manager and Emily Mordecai is the production stage manager.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.