Firecracker Productions Closes Its Season With BOB: A LIFE IN FIVE ACTS

Firecracker Productions closes its season with Peter Sinn Nachtrieb's "Bob: A Life in Five Acts" at Garza Studios. BOB will run Fridays and Saturdays, April 22- May 7 at 8pm.

BOB chronicles the highly unusual life of Bob and his lifelong quest to become a "Great Man." Born and abandoned in the bathroom of a fast food restaurant, Bob energetically embarks on an epic journey across America and encounters inspiring generosity, crushing hardships, blissful happiness, stunning coincidences, wrong turns, lucky breaks, true love and heartbreaking loss. Along the way, Bob meets a myriad of fellow countrymen all struggling to find their own place in the hullaballoo of it all.

Rhett Martinez directs BOB. Rhett has been working in theatre and film for over 30 years as a playwright, actor, director, and producer. He earned a BFA in Theatre Studies from Boston University and his MFA in Theatre Directing from Brooklyn College. Actor Abraham Zapata is taking on the title role, and the production showcases actors Sammi Sicinski, Arianna Bermudez, John Dunn, and Dillon Dewitt in the chorus.

"It's one man's journey, but it's also everyone's journey!" says Martinez. "It's a cinematic, inspirational, epic comedy that challenges us to rethink our idea of greatness and to re-examine our connections to one another. It reveals the heart of the American dream in ways that are both warmly familiar and surprisingly new. And it's an absolute tour de force for all five actors who bring it to life."

BOB will run Friday and Saturday nights at 8PM April 22- May 7 at Garza Studios (241 N. Milby St, Houston, TX 77003). Tickets on sale April 1 at FirecrackerProductions.org.

Firecracker Productions is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit performing arts organization committed to producing contemporary theatre that is relevant, compelling, and encourages dialogue.