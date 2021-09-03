Firecracker Productions Announces 2021-2022 Season

Firecracker Productions has announced its return to live theatre with their 2021-2022 Season. The season opens in October with the compassion and lyricism of Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline. February introduces two Houston premieres with short plays Burden of Proof by Houston's own Cris Eli Blak, and Wedding Bash by Andrew Leeds and Lindsay Kraft. The season closes in the late spring with the epic journey of Peter Sinn Nachtrieb's Bob: A Life in Five Acts, the highly unusual life of Bob and his lifelong quest to become a Great Man.

PIPELINE

Written by: Dominique Morisseau

Directed by: Destyne Miller

Performance dates: Oct 8-23, 2021 at Houston Warehouse Studios (1506 Lorraine St, Houston, TX 77009)

Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?

BURDEN OF PROOF

Written by: Cris Eli Blak

Directed by: Alric Davis

Performance dates: Feb 11-26, 2022 at Garza Studios (241 N. Milby St Suite C, Houston, TX 77003)

A high school teacher who works with inner city kids must face his lawyer wife when she comes home and reveals that her next case will be defending a white supremacist. Wrapped around the teachings of Richard Wright's "Native Son," the couple must navigate what the right thing to do is and what it means to live in a country where truth is hardest to find.

WEDDING BASH

Written by: Andrew Leeds and Lindsay Kraft

Directed by: Kathleen Brown

Performance dates: Feb 11-26, 2022 at Garza Studios (241 N. Milby St Suite C, Houston, TX 77003)

When a newly married couple invites their two friends over for a post-wedding rehash, things get tense when it becomes clear that maybe people didn't love the wedding as much as they said they did.

BOB: A LIFE IN FIVE ACTS

Written by: Peter Sinn Nachtrieb

Directed by: Rhett Martinez

Performance dates: Apr 22- May 7, 2022 at Garza Studios (241 N. Milby St Suite C, Houston, TX 77003)

Born and abandoned in the bathroom of a fast food restaurant, Bob energetically embarks on an epic journey across America and encounters inspiring generosity, crushing hardships, blissful happiness, stunning coincidences, wrong turns, lucky breaks, true love and heartbreaking loss. Along the way, Bob meets a myriad of fellow countrymen all struggling to find their own place in the hullaballoo of it all. Will Bob's real life ever be able to live up to his dream? BOB is a comedic exploration of American mythology and values, the treacherous pursuit of happiness, and discovering what it means to be truly "great."