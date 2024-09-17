Esurient Arts Launches The All Call Auditions Kicking Off Houston Black Theatre Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Esurient Arts will kick off the Houston Black Theatre Week with The All Call Auditions for Black identifying actors and presentations by BIPOC designers and female identifying designers on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Summary: The All Call Audition for Black identifying actors with presentations by BIPOC designers and female identifying designers will kick off the second annual Houston Black Theatre Week. Producers and directors from various Houston area professional theatre companies of varying sizes, styles, and seasons will be in attendance. This provides inclusion, access, belonging, and representation for Black identifying actors, BIPOC designers, and female identifying designers while also providing a space of intersection & engagement for the various diverse theatre companies. We will also be providing participating artists with the opportunity to register to vote during the event.

Esurient Arts manages and hosts the auditions as a festival partner alongside The DeLuxe Theater and the Black American Playwrights & Producer (BAPP) Festival. The auditions are followed by live performances by various Black led production companies Thursday, September 26th through Sunday, September 29th.

WHAT: All Call Audition for Black identifying actors and presentations by BIPOC designers and female identifying designers

WHEN: Sunday, September 22, 2024

WHERE: The DeLuxe Theater 3303 Lyons Ave, Houston, Texas 77020

REGISTRATION: https://www.bappfest.com/auditions

CONTACT: esurientarts@gmail.com

