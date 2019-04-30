Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents A LIE OF THE MIND

A Lie of the Mind explores the destinies of two desperate families, linked by marriage but set apart by jealousies and distrust after a severe incident of spousal abuse leaves all their lives altered. Tensions and enmities that motivate the two families grow increasingly disturbing and dangerous over the course of this three-act play. Filled with themes of memories, violence and family, this winner of the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award is described by the New York Times as a "blurred collective sense of self that anyone who has been part of a family is going to identify with."

Co-directors Malinda L. Beckham and Trevor B. Cone describe A Lie of the Mind as "a play that speaks as clearly to us today as it did at its 1985 premiere. Each character is longing for human connection but is hindered by their circumstances. The lack of connection to another person causes frustration, conflict, and even lashing out in violence. Ironically, in our spotlight, internet-connected society where we are hyper-aware of the unfair treatment of others, we cannot prevent these dropped connections from occurring, nor the tragic episodes that follow."

Beckham and Cone are two of three founding members of Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., as well as artistic director and executive director, respectively. For DDTCo. Beckham has directed A Steady Rain, Glengarry Glen Ross, and The Exonerated, and Cone directed the first three selections in Five by TENN and Life x 3. The creative team includes Mark Lewis (scenery design), Andrew Vance (lighting design), Katherine Rinaldi (costume design), Elizabeth Nguyen (sound design) and Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager).





