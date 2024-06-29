Daniel Silva to Present New Spy Thriller A DEATH IN CORNWALL at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Silva will present his forthcoming book, A Death in Cornwall, on Monday, July 15 at 7:30 PM in the Kaplan Theatre at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC of Houston, 5601 South Braeswood. Supremely elegant and suspenseful, A Death in Cornwall is Daniel Silva at his best—a dazzling tale of murder, power and insatiable greed that will hold readers spellbound until they turn the final page. Silva will be in conversation with Jewish culture and literary maven Marilyn Hassid.

Art restorer and legendary spy Gabriel Allon has slipped quietly into London to attend a reception at the Courtauld Gallery celebrating the return of a stolen self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh. But when an old friend from the Devon and Cornwall Police seeks his help with a baffling murder investigation, he finds himself pursuing a powerful and dangerous new adversary. The victim is Charlotte Blake, a celebrated professor of art history from Oxford who spends her weekends in the same seaside village where Gabriel once lived under an assumed identity. Her murder appears to be the work of a diabolical serial killer who has been terrorizing the Cornish countryside.

Gabriel soon discovers that Professor Blake was searching for a looted Picasso worth more than a $100 million, and he takes up the chase for the painting as only he can—with six Impressionist canvases forged by his own hand and an unlikely team of operatives that includes a world-famous violinist, a beautiful master thief and a lethal contract killer turned British spy. The result is a stylish and wildly entertaining mystery that moves at lightning speed from the cliffs of Cornwall to the enchanted island of Corsica and, finally, to a breathtaking climax on the very doorstep of 10 Downing Street.



Silva has written 24 Gabriel Allon novels and has been called his generation's finest writer of international intrigue. He is considered one of the greatest American spy novelists ever. His books have been translated into more than 30 languages and are published worldwide. Silva is no stranger to the J audience. He has visited Houston on several of his book tours including the opening of the Jewish Book & Arts Festival in 2007, and on book tours in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.



Don't miss this chance to hear the New York Times bestselling author's new thriller of vengeance, deception and betrayal. Tickets are $38 and each ticket purchased includes a copy of the book. For information visit www.erjcchouston.org/tickets.



Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Houston is a non-profit organization that provides quality programs for all members of the family including infants, school-aged children, teens, adults and seniors. Evelyn Rubenstein JCC provides more than $750,000 in scholarship aid to area families in need thanks to the generous support received, in part, from the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston and the United Way.

