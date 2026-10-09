DINNER WITH FRIENDS to Open at Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Celebrating the opening production of its 11th season, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) will present Donald Margulies' Pulitzer Prize-winning Dinner with Friends, a razor-sharp, darkly funny examination of love, loyalty, desire, and the stories we tell to sustain our closest relationships.

A shocking divorce sends ripples through the lives of two couples who thought they knew one another—and themselves. Sophisticated, provocative, and emotionally devastating, Dinner with Friends peels back the layers of modern marriage to reveal the fragile fault lines beneath. Margulies' incisive dialogue and unflinching honesty make this contemporary classic as relevant today as ever, challenging audiences to ask: How well do we really know the people we love?

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Donald Margulies is an American playwright and academic whose plays have been produced on Broadway, Off-Broadway and at theaters throughout the United States. His works include Sight Unseen, Collected Stories, Brooklyn Boy, Time Stands Still, The Country House, and Shipwreck. His play, Dinner with Friends, received several awards, including the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Dramatists Guild/Hull-Warriner Award. His other honors include two Obie Awards, two American Theatre Critics New Play Citations and two Los Angeles Drama Critics Awards. He received Pulitzer Prize nominations for Sight Unseen and Collected Stories. Margulies is a Professor in the Practice of English and Theater Studies at Yale University.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Curtis Barber, Artistic Associate for Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., takes the helm as director of Dinner with Friends. Barber directed the DDTCo. productions of The Minutes, The Birds, Misery, and The Revolutionists, and co-directed Airline Highway and Bug. In addition, he directed Corner Store, Sunny, and The Unknown in the annual Student Playwright Festival, and most recently performed in Bug as Dr. Sweet and in The Pillowman as Michal.

Rounding out the creative term are Mark A. Lewis, scenic design & technical director, Jim Elliott on lighting design, Malinda L. Beckham on costume design & set decoration, Charly Topper on properties design & scenic artist, Jacob Sanchez on sound design, Olivia Knight is the fight and intimacy director, Trevor B. Cone is production manager, Sara Denton is production stage manager and Ruairi Banks is the assistant stage manager.

The cast of Dinner with Friends features Elizabeth Marshall Black as Karen, Brad Goertz as Gabe, Katherine Rinaldi as Beth, and Norman Dillon as Tom.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Houston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming