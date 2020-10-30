DACAMERA Presents Anthony McGill and Pianist Gloria Chien

The concert will take place on November 21.

DACAMERA continues its fall series of virtual programming with clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chien in recital, available beginning Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 7 p.m. Filmed at Mechanics Hall in Massachusetts, the duo will perform three works for clarinet and piano: Johannes Brahms' Clarinet Sonatas, Op. 120, Nos. 1 and 2, along with Carl Maria von Weber's Grand Duo Concertant, Op. 48. McGill will host a pre-performance reception for DACAMERA members.

Anthony McGill serves as the principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, that orchestra's first African-American principal player, while maintaining a dynamic international solo and chamber music career. McGill recently won the Lincoln Center's $100,000 Avery Fisher Prize- awarded to musicians who represent the highest level of excellence and whose vision and leadership have expanded the reach of classical music-for his work in the Black Lives Matter movement.

McGill's frequent recital partner, Taiwanese-born pianist Gloria Chien, has a diverse musical life as a noted performer, concert presenter and educator. Chien has been praised by the Boston Globe as one of the Superior Pianists of the Year. She has recently collaborated with the Daedalus String Quartet, the Jupiter String Quartet, Marc Johnson and more.

All of DACAMERA's virtual concerts are free with registration at www.dacamera.com. After airing online on November 21, McGill and Chien's recital will be available to the general public for one week. For more information about DACAMERA's membership program, please visit https://bit.ly/3nbr3Z4.

DACAMERA's virtual fall season continues with "Cy Twombly and Music" featuring flautist Claire Chase, violinist Giancarlo Lattaiolin and guest composer Erik Ulman, at the Menil Collection on Tuesday, December 8.

