Company OnStage Now Presents SLEEPY HOLLOW

Company OnStage presents Sleepy Hollow, written by L. Robert Westeen, directed by Kelly Williams, and produced by special arrangement with the author.

Saturdays, October 5th - October 26th, 2019, 11:00 am & 1:30 pm Sunday, October 13th, 2019, 2:00 pm

The day is almost here! Every year Mr, Knickerbocker gathers the village children and tells them THE STORY. The most amazing, frightening story - the story of SLEEPY HOLLOW! Join Abner, Seth, Phoebe, and new-comer Verity, led by Geoffrey, as they prepare the house for visitors and recount the classic story with an imaginative twist.

Young audiences will be delighted and frightened by this high energy romp, perfect for the Halloween season! This production is appropriate for all ages.

Performances are Saturdays October 5th - October 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am and 1:30 pm, and a Sunday matinee performance on October 13th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door and through our box office at www.companyonstage.org. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Visit and like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thecompanyonstage to keep track of COS goings-on, special events, audition notices, and announcements, or call 713-726-1219 for more information.





