Coming up Next Weekend at The Grand 1894 Opera House is Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

In conjunction with the annual Dickens on the Strand Festival, The Grand 1894 Opera House proudly presents Charles Dickens' much loved and ever-popular production of A Christmas Carol, Friday, December 6 at 8pm and Saturday, December 7 at 3pm. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com.

Since 1843 when it was first published, Charles Dickens' timeless tale of hope and redemption has enchanted audiences around the world. Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future all come together in a delightful and heart-warming theatrical performance that showcases stunning sets, lush costumes and plenty of music and dance. Look forward to a performance filled with traditional holiday carols, certain to be an enchanting and memorable evening or afternoon of entertainment - perfect for the entire family to enjoy.

tickets are now on sale. Contact The Grand's box office at 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or visit The Grand at www.thegrand.com. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand 1894 Opera House is located at 2020 Postoffice Street in Galveston's historic downtown Cultural Arts District and recognized as "The Official Opera House of the State of Texas." All major credit cards accepted.





