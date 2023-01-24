Cast Theatrical Rebrands With New Logo For its New Season in 2023

Cast Theatrical has announced its show lineup for the 2023 season. Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

Waiting for MacArthur by Paullette MacDougal

Directed by Lisa Jones Bevil

February 3 - February 19, 2023

An Army nurse's experiences on the island of Corregidor during WWII are shared through a series of letters that she writes to and receives from her mother, her best friend and her former high school teacher. Because of the war, friendships change, courtships go amiss and family bonds stress and strengthen. A spiritually uplifting, emotionally touching war story, all the more intense because it is told by women.

Cast & Creative Team:

Annie Lou: Madison Scott

Mama: Danielle Mari Filas

Margaret: Caitlyn Dethloff

Rosalie: Sofia Uribe

Assistant Director: David Bowman

Stage Manager: Dan Giles

Tech and Hair/Makeup Consultant: Stephanie Phillips

Doublewide, Texas by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope & Jamie Wooten

Directed by Kristen Mulkey

April 14 - April 30, 2023

The inhabitants of the smallest trailer park in Texas (4 doublewides and a shed) are thrown for a loop when they learn that the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. The hilarious cast of characters works together to save their community. The rollicking mayhem of this comedy will keep audiences laughing. Grab your Stetson and come on over to Doublewide, Texas!

The Butler Did It by Tim Kelly

Directed by Stephanie Phillips

June 2 - June 18, 2023

This comedy parodies every English mystery play ever written but with a decidedly American flair. Miss Maple, a dowager with a reputation for "clever" weekend parties, invites a group of detective writers to Ravenswood Manor on Turkey Island, where they are to impersonate their fictional characters. She has arranged several amusing incidents which are all fun and games until there is a real murder. She then offers a reward to the "detective" who can bring the killer to justice. This zany assortment of would-be sleuths trip over clues and each other on the way to unmasking the killer.

Peril on the High Seas or Let's Get Together and Do Launch by Billy St. John

Directed by Sandra Barkerding

August 4 - August 27, 2023

Aboard the H.M.S. Majestic crossing the Atlantic, Snively Swine disguises himself as Sir Reginald Rottentot and, with the help of his sidekick Archnia, attempts to kidnap wealthy young heiress Merry Ann Sweet. Merry Ann falls for the handsome Cary, a waiter, but he follows the ship's rules and won't become involved with a passenger. Flappers Ritzi, Mitzy and Ditzy try to help Merry Ann attract Cary's attention while he is trying to avoid the clutches of Arachnia. Hedda Hooper (gossip columnist), Mary Pickaxe (aging movie star), Bea Goode (Merry Ann's aunt and chaperone), Capt. Barney Kuhl, Skeet Suiter (entertainment director) add to the humor and fun. Sgt. Willy Ketchum always on the lookout for a crook humorously can't see the one right in front of him. Willy's wife, Wanda, just wants him to relax and enjoy the trip with her. Can Cary avoid the clutches of Arachnia? Can he save Merry Ann from the evil Snively? Will Willy catch his man? You have to see it to find out. Full of great, melodramatic humor with a strong villain and villainess.

The Curious Savage by John Patrick

Directed by Karen Lasater

October 6 - October 22, 2023

Mrs. Savage wants to do good with the $10 million she has inherited upon her husband's death but her three adult step-children all want the money for themselves. Knowing that her wealth is now in negotiable securities and out of their reach, they commit her to a sanatorium hoping to "bring her to her senses". The plan backfires when Mrs. Savage meets a group of social misfits who need her help. She wants to stay in the Sanatorium where she knows she will be happy but the doctor tells her she isn't ill and cannot stay. Her new friends conspire to get rid of the stepchildren and enable Mrs. Savage to carry out her plans to establish a fund to help others realize their hopes and dreams. Full of high comedy, as well as virtues like kindness and affection.

Walter's Gift by Robert Trull

Directed by Alicia Meier

December 1 - December 17, 2023

Claudette Harris and her best friend and neighbor, Doris Blumquist, have a long running rivalry concerning the gifts they receive from their husbands. Claudette is set on winning this year and her husband, Walter, says he will handle it but she doubts his ability. Younger neighbors, Mimi and Kevin Quinn, experience difficulties with jobs and health issues. Selma Davis, an older woman "adopted" by The Quinns shows up and provides humor and wisdom to every situation. In the end "Walter's Gift" is perfect for everyone.

In late 2022, Cast Theatrical announced through its social media that a new updated logo was in the works and the theatre has been working since then to roll out the new design.

"Over the past few years, Cast Theatrical has grown significantly," said Board President John Bevil. "In keeping with our 30+ years of performances in Downtown Rosenberg's historic Vogelsang Building, our goal was to create an identity that not only incorporated the historical cache of theatre, but also to revive the early turn of the century Art Nouveau as a decorative tribute to our beautiful, historical landmark."

"Next time you're at our theater you'll see for yourself how we are making great changes to better support our wonderful community of loyal patrons."

2023 performances will all be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $20-25 and may be purchased at www.casttheatrical.com/show-tickets.

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Rosenberg 30 minutes outside of Houston, Cast Theatrical Company is the longest-running theatre in Fort Bend County and has been producing live, high-quality theatre year-round since 1989. Cast Theatrical's vision is to provide high quality theatre for the enjoyment and enrichment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.