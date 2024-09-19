Candice D'Meza To Host Local Writing and Performance Workshop In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into a world where imagination meets liberation with Performing the Radical Imagination, an exclusive writing and performance workshop led by Houston's own award-winning actor and playwright Candice D'Meza.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 5th, from 1-4 PM at Matchbox 3 (MATCH), 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002. This workshop is sponsored by The Catastrophic Theatre, ahead of their new theatrical commission with D'Meza called Miss LaRaj's House of Dystopian Futures, which premiered February 2025.

Candice D'Meza, whose most recent theatrical work was hailed as “A Marvel of Afrofuturism” by the Houston Chronicle , is the brilliant mind behind the world premiere of A Maroon's Guide to Time & Space. Her work, celebrated for its visionary approach to Afrofuturism and liberation, has been a finalist for Best New Play (2024) by the Houston Press. In this dynamic workshop, D'Meza invites participants to explore the art of storytelling and performance through the lens of freedom-making and radical imagination.

Designed for writers, performers, activists, or art and history lovers, Performing the Radical Imagination encourages attendees to challenge conventional boundaries and imagine a world where freedom is not only possible but contagious. As the Houston Press notes, "The most fascinating promise of D'Meza's play is that it believes freedom is contagious." This workshop will harness that same powerful energy, pushing participants to create stories and performances that disrupt the status quo and explore the vastness of what freedom can mean.

Join a community of creatives for an afternoon of deep inquiry, artistic exploration, and personal growth. Whether you're an experienced artist or a newcomer, this workshop will provide tools to devise, imagine, and perform new realities. Spaces are limited, so reserve your spot now to experience the radical power of imagination.

Event Details:

What: Performing the Radical Imagination – A Writing & Performance Workshop

Who: Hosted by Candice D'Meza, Actor & Playwright

When: Saturday, October 5th, 2024 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Where: Matchbox 3 at MATCH | 3400 Main St., Houston, TX

Registration: Register at http://www.candicedmeza.com

About Candice D'Meza:

Candice D'Meza is an actor and playwright known for her groundbreaking work in Afrofuturism, liberation arts, and storytelling. She has been featured in multiple publications and received critical acclaim for her play *A Maroon's Guide to Time & Space*, which explores time travel as a pathway to freedom. Her workshops and performances focus on reimagining the possibilities of freedom, blending art, spirituality, and activism.

