Black Girlz Productions presents Love Letters to the Black Man, curated by award-winning playwright Shaneisha Dodson. Dodson did an international call for open letters and monologues for black males.

The furthest monologue came from New Zealand. From the submissions, 14 amazing writers were selected. Their work represents a variety of topics from self-love, relationships, mental health awareness to lessons learned. Dodson's goal is to use the arts to uplift communities.

Love Letters to the Black Man will feature comedian Shawn Harris as seen on BET Comicview, HBO, Showtime and Comedy Central; Award-winning poet Coffy Davis; and spoken word artist Woahna. The event will be held 11/16/2019 at Midtown Arts Center located at 3414 LaBranch Street, Houston, TX. Tickets at lovetheblackman.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact blackgirlzproductions@gmail.com





