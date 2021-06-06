Bender Performing Arts Center and Texas Repertory Theatre Co. Announce Partnership

The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. is proud to announce a new partnership with the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble, Tx, making the Texas Rep, North Houston's only professional theatre for the last 18 years, a resident company in this renovated theatre. The Texas Repertory will bring 4 new productions to the Bender over the next year.

The Charles Bender Performing Arts Center is located in charming downtown Humble (611 Higgins) with easy access just off I-59 North and only a 20 minute drive from downtown Houston. The Charles Bender PAC is a registered historic site that has undergone a 4 million dollar restoration, turning this historical treasure into a world-class theatre facility, adjacent to the Humble City Museum.

Launching this partnership with the triumphant return of the HOUSTON PREMIERE new musical TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical in July, the Texas Rep production features the Houston theatre power couple Mark X and Julia Laskowski in this unique and innovative evening of theatre, staged by Artistic Director Steven Fenley. All the additional offerings in the season will follow the mold of the well-known Texas Rep brand; classic theatre based on uplifting and inspiring themes, outstanding portrayals by some Houston's finest professional performers, and sterling production values that make up truly exceptional examples of the theatrical art.

For tickets or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com or www.humblepac.com.