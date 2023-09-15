Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Texas For INTELLIGENCE at Houston Grand Opera

The world premiere of Intelligence will take place at The Brown Theater on October 20, 2023, and runs until November 3, 2023.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert, Sam Gravitte & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Photo 2 Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause Photo 3 Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Texas For INTELLIGENCE at Houston Grand Opera

Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Texas For INTELLIGENCE at Houston Grand Opera

Cut and Shoot native Michael Mayes will return to Houston Grand Opera to take on the villainous leading role in World Premiere opera Intelligence.

Originally from Cut and Shoot, only a few miles from Houston, Mayes will take the stage of the Brown Theater as the villainous character Travis Briggs in the highly anticipated world premiere of Intelligence, an opera composed by the celebrated Jake Heggie and brilliantly brought to life by librettist Gene Scheer. This opera marks a homecoming for Michael Mayes, a powerful moment in HGO's history.

Intelligence takes audiences on a gripping journey through the Civil War, revealing the incredible story of two women who wielded intelligence as their most potent weapon. Elizabeth Van Lew, from a prominent Confederate family, secretly operates a pro-Union spy ring, while Mary Jane Bowser, born into slavery in the Van Lew household, possesses a remarkable photographic memory. As Mayes delivers a riveting performance as Travis Briggs, audiences will be captivated by the unfolding drama, where secrets of the Confederacy and personal histories intertwine.

This groundbreaking production combines the talents of three extraordinary visionaries: composer Jake Heggie, librettist Gene Scheer, and director/choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, founder of Urban Bush Women. The opera features eight dancers from Urban Bush Women and a sensational cast led by Michael Mayes, the celebrated mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Elizabeth, alongside soprano Janai Brugger in her highly anticipated company debut as Mary Jane. The acclaimed conductor Kwamé Ryan makes his HGO debut, adding his unique touch to this American epic.

Conroe High School graduate and former choir president Michael Mayes has become a leading figure in both traditional and contemporary operatic roles on both sides of the Atlantic. His reputation for his "gloriously rich" voice and compelling stage presence has led him to perform in prestigious theaters worldwide, including Staatsoper Stuttgart, English National Opera, and Teatro Real. He burst back onto the Houston scene when he jumped into a new HGO production of Rigoletto in the leading role, filling in for an ailing colleague at the last minute. The performance earned popular and critical acclaim, and Mayes has returned to sing Captain Von Trapp in "My Favorite Things," for a full stadium of opera fans.

Mayes is known for his commitment to meaningful productions, such as Intelligence, which addresses vital societal issues and fosters connection among audiences. He shared how his return to Houston Grand Opera is a momentous occasion for both the artist and the company: "Any time I can sing for my Texas family and friends is a joy. Beyond that, the chance to work with these extraordinary colleagues to tell this powerful story is a dream come true."

The world premiere of Intelligence will take place at The Brown Theater on October 20, 2023, and runs until November 3, 2023.

For more information about Intelligence and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Houston Contemporary Dance Company Holds SILVER CELEBRATION Concert Photo
Houston Contemporary Dance Company Holds SILVER CELEBRATION Concert

 Houston Contemporary Dance Company will present Silver Celebration on October 14th, 2023 at 7:30PM at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts to start their 5th Season. Learn more about the concert here!

2
Mildreds Umbrella Participates In The National Project: #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE Photo
Mildred's Umbrella Participates In The National Project: #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company is participating for the third time in the national reading of #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE, a project where theaters all over the country perform readings on the same evening of competitively selected plays about gun violence written by teenagers. Learn more about the event here!

3
Review: Feminist Farce POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEE Photo
Review: Feminist Farce 'POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE' is a Joyful Rollercoaster of Hilarity While Asking Real Questions

'POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dubmass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive' is described as a 'feminist farce', which I think is the best definition of this delectable piece. I stepped into the theater one moment, and boom! It was done, flying by, and what a joy it was.

4
MELANCHOLY PLAY By Sarah Ruhl: A Captivating Theatrical Experience In Houston Photo
MELANCHOLY PLAY By Sarah Ruhl: A Captivating Theatrical Experience In Houston

Prepare to be swept away by a tale of enchantment, melancholy, and unexpected transformation as Cone Man Running Productions presents 'MELANCHOLY PLAY' by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Katherine Rinaldi and Ruth S McCleskey, and stage managed by Rachna Khare.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Blockbuster Broadway with Norm Lewis
Jones Hall (9/22-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Laramie Project
Theatre Suburbia (9/15-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
The George Theater (9/06-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taming of the Shrew
Points North Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/11-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melancholy Play by Sarah Ruhl
Cone Man Running Productions (10/06-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You