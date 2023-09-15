Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Texas For INTELLIGENCE at Houston Grand Opera

Cut and Shoot native Michael Mayes will return to Houston Grand Opera to take on the villainous leading role in World Premiere opera Intelligence.

Originally from Cut and Shoot, only a few miles from Houston, Mayes will take the stage of the Brown Theater as the villainous character Travis Briggs in the highly anticipated world premiere of Intelligence, an opera composed by the celebrated Jake Heggie and brilliantly brought to life by librettist Gene Scheer. This opera marks a homecoming for Michael Mayes, a powerful moment in HGO's history.

Intelligence takes audiences on a gripping journey through the Civil War, revealing the incredible story of two women who wielded intelligence as their most potent weapon. Elizabeth Van Lew, from a prominent Confederate family, secretly operates a pro-Union spy ring, while Mary Jane Bowser, born into slavery in the Van Lew household, possesses a remarkable photographic memory. As Mayes delivers a riveting performance as Travis Briggs, audiences will be captivated by the unfolding drama, where secrets of the Confederacy and personal histories intertwine.

This groundbreaking production combines the talents of three extraordinary visionaries: composer Jake Heggie, librettist Gene Scheer, and director/choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, founder of Urban Bush Women. The opera features eight dancers from Urban Bush Women and a sensational cast led by Michael Mayes, the celebrated mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Elizabeth, alongside soprano Janai Brugger in her highly anticipated company debut as Mary Jane. The acclaimed conductor Kwamé Ryan makes his HGO debut, adding his unique touch to this American epic.

Conroe High School graduate and former choir president Michael Mayes has become a leading figure in both traditional and contemporary operatic roles on both sides of the Atlantic. His reputation for his "gloriously rich" voice and compelling stage presence has led him to perform in prestigious theaters worldwide, including Staatsoper Stuttgart, English National Opera, and Teatro Real. He burst back onto the Houston scene when he jumped into a new HGO production of Rigoletto in the leading role, filling in for an ailing colleague at the last minute. The performance earned popular and critical acclaim, and Mayes has returned to sing Captain Von Trapp in "My Favorite Things," for a full stadium of opera fans.

Mayes is known for his commitment to meaningful productions, such as Intelligence, which addresses vital societal issues and fosters connection among audiences. He shared how his return to Houston Grand Opera is a momentous occasion for both the artist and the company: "Any time I can sing for my Texas family and friends is a joy. Beyond that, the chance to work with these extraordinary colleagues to tell this powerful story is a dream come true."

The world premiere of Intelligence will take place at The Brown Theater on October 20, 2023, and runs until November 3, 2023.

For more information about Intelligence and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here